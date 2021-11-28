RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Portuguese referee Manuel Mota ended the match early at the start of the second half, with Benfica leading 7-0

Belenenses started with nine players against Benfica on Saturday Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
Belenenses started with nine players against Benfica on Saturday Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

A Primeira Liga game between Belenenses and Benfica was called off in the second half on Saturday after Belenenses started with only nine players, including two goalkeepers, after being decimated by an outbreak of Covid-19.

Recommended articles

Belenenses played one of their goalkeepers, Joao Monteiro, outfield and had no substitutes at the Estadio Nacional where Benfica strolled into a 7-0 lead before half-time.

The game was called off by the referee Manuel Mota three minutes into the second half, after three injuries meant Belenenses were reduced to six players.

"It was a disgrace to play here tonight," said Belenenses president Rui Pedro Soares, applauding "the players who were forced to play".

Reports in Portugal claimed Belenenses were without 14 players due to Covid, as well as several members of staff.

Belenenses coach Filipe Candido had indicated on Saturday that he would have to promote some under-23 players due to injuries and suspensions.

After informing the league "that we didn't wish to play the match, we were told we had eight players able to play" and "not turning up could be considered an unjustified absence", said the Belenenses president.

"It's a dark chapter for Portuguese football," said Benfica president Rui Costa, adding that his club "just like Belenenses were obliged to play" to respect the rules.

Supporters in the stadium chanted: "The league is a disgrace."

The decision to go ahead with the fixture drew widespread criticism, with Belenenses midfielder Afonso Sousa, one of the absent players, writing on Twitter: "Football only has colour if it has competition. Football only has colour if it has sporting truth. Football only has colour when it is an example of public health. Today, football has lost its colour."

The same message was posted by several of Sousa's teammates. 

Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva wrote: "What is this? Am I the only one who doesn't understand why the game hasn't been postponed?"

Belenenses sat 16th in the Primeira Liga at the start of the game while Benfica were third.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LaLiga: Samuel Chukwueze's first goal not enough as Barcelona sink Villarreal with late goals

LaLiga: Samuel Chukwueze's first goal not enough as Barcelona sink Villarreal with late goals

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or

Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or

Lille complain about pitch after draw, Nice suffer surprise loss

Lille complain about pitch after draw, Nice suffer surprise loss

Deyverson grabs winner as Palmeiras retain Libertadores title

Deyverson grabs winner as Palmeiras retain Libertadores title

Barcelona leave it late to beat Villarreal, register first La Liga away win

Barcelona leave it late to beat Villarreal, register first La Liga away win

Inter on leaders' heels after Venezia win, Zapata sinks troubled Juve

Inter on leaders' heels after Venezia win, Zapata sinks troubled Juve

Sane fires record-breaking Bayern back to Bundesliga summit

Sane fires record-breaking Bayern back to Bundesliga summit

Zapata inflicts more pain on Juve after police raid over suspect player transfers

Zapata inflicts more pain on Juve after police raid over suspect player transfers

Trending

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Francisca Ordega

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

How should Nigeria replace Victor Osimhen at AFCON?