According to Kofi Abbrey a member of the Black Stars team that won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations in Libya, he and George Weah, the President of Liberia were close friends during their playing days at Tonnerre Yaoundé in Cameroon.

He has made a passionate appeal that whoever has Weah’s number should furnish him with it because he has missed his former teammate.

“I enjoyed my spell in Cameroon, my playing mate is George Weah, we played together in Cameroon for Tonnerre Yaoundé,” he told Asempa FM.

“We had a good time together (on the pitch), now he doesn’t have my number, I also don’t have his number.

"I would love to get in touch with him so that we communicate. If he hears my name he would be willing to engage me,” Abbrey added.

Kofi Abbrey was at the twilight of his illustrious career from Eleven Wise, Asante Kotoko through to Hearts and Tonnerre Yaoundé which were among the few clubs he played before hanging up his boots.

Meanwhile, George Weah’s career had just began, since he will join Monaco from the Cameroonian side, before a move to PSG.

It is at PSG that he won the FIFA Player of the Year, African Footballer of the Year and the Ballon d’Or. Weah joined AC Milan in 1995 so his award was shared by PSG and Milan