Bayern's Goretzka injured, doubtful for Euro 2020 - report

Goretzka played just 10 minutes after coming on during Bayern's 6-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday before going off again with an apparent injury.

According to German magazine Kicker, the 26-year-old tore a thigh muscle and will now be out of action for the last two weeks of the Bundesliga season.

"The Bayern player now appears to face a race against time" to be fit for the start of the European Championship, wrote the magazine, citing sources in Munich.

Bayern are yet to confirm the report.

Germany are scheduled to play their opening group game at the delayed tournament against France on June 15 in Munich's Allianz Arena.