Bayern veteran Boateng signs for Lyon

Jerome Boateng made more than 200 appearances for Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng joined Ligue 1 side Lyon on Wednesday after his contract with the German giants expired.

Boateng, 32, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, has agreed a two-year deal with the French side.

Boateng was a regular at the heart of the Bayern defence for a decade during which the side won nine consecutive Bundesliga titles, making 229 appearances. He started 29 Bundesliga games last season.

Lyon, who last won their French title in 2008, have made an unbeaten start to the new season and Boateng is set to replace Brazilian Marcelo, who has been sent to play for the reserves after "inappropriate behaviour" following August's defeat to Angers.

