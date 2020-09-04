Bayern Munich’s 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona in a quarter-final clash of the 2019/2020 Champions League season was the most searched item on Google across Nigeria in August.

Bayern Munich who went on to win the Champions League title destroyed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-final stage on Friday, August 14, 2020.

According to Google, that game topped searches across Nigeria in August.

Joshua Kimmich was one of Bayern Munich's scorers that night POOL Foto: POOL/AFP

Bayern Munich had six different scorers that night at the Estadio a Luz with Thomas Muller(brace), Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski and Philippe Coutinho who also netted a brace.

Barcelona got their goals through a David Alaba own goal which levelled scores for them at 1-1 and Luis Suarez who scored in the 57th minute to make it 4-2.