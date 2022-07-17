Bayern Munich want Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen but will not meet Napoli's conditions

German champions Bayern Munich have reignited their interest in Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen. Bayern are currently in the market for a striker following the departure of Robert Lewandowski.
The Bavaria giants want Osimhen as they look for options to bolster their attack.
The Polish striker left Bayern to join Barcelona last week. This leaves the German champions short of a proper quality striker up front.
Osimhen to replace Lewandowski at Bayern Munich?
However, the Bavaria giants have identified Osimhen as a suitable replacement. Osimhen is currently one of the best young attacking talents in football.
At the age of 23, the Super Eagles star has a lot of years left in the game, which fits into the profile of the player Bayern are targeting.
And with his unquestionable quality, the Bundesliga champions want Osimhen to replace Lewandowski. According to Il Mattino, as per GIFN, Bayern have enquired about the services of the Nigerian international.
Napoli playing the hardball
However, despite their interest in the young Nigerian international, Bayern are not ready to meet Napoli's conditions.
The Neapolitans are aware of the interest in Osimhen but are not ready to sell him for anything less than €100m. Osimhen is Napoli's most valuable asset after joining the club from Lille for a club-record fee of €75m in 2020.
And with three years still left on his contract, the Italian Serie A side are not ready to let their star striker leave unless they receive an astronomical offer.
It now remains to be seen if Bayern will reach a deal with the Neapolitans over the transfer of the Nigerian star.
