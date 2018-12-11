Bayern Munich stars turn out for Christmas party

news

Bayern Munich stars came out to celebrate their achievements throughout the year at the clubs’ Christmas party.

The celebration came after they returned to winning ways beating Nuremberg 3-0 in a Bundesliga encounter played on Saturday, December 8.

Despite the win Bayern are still nine points behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund who dispatched Schalke in their own fixture.

Players of the club came out to celebrate along with their partners and children and were joined by some of their former colleagues at the event.

Star players like David Alaba were looking sharp with his partner Shalimar Heppner who wore a sparkly dress to accompany his suit.

Despite still behind in the table and Christmas a few days from the event, Bayern Munich stars looked at ease enjoying the occasion.

Despite rumours about a possible departure James Rodriguez attended as was Arjen Robben who is expected to leave at the end of the season was present with his wife Bernadien Eillert.

Thomas Muller, Frank Ribery were present alongside Robert Lewandowski who scored two goals in their previous fixture posing along with wife Anna Stachurska.

Captain Manuel Neuer was present with his wife Nina Weiss, with Jerome Boateng among the stars that posed at the Bayern Munich's Christmas party tree.

Former Bayern Munich stars present at the occasion included Ivica Olic, Luca Toni, Martin Demichelis, and Daniel van Buyten.