Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Bayern Munich stars turn out for Christmas party

Bayern Munich stars turn out for Christmas party

Reigning German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich had all members of their current squad present at their Christmas party.

  • Published:
Arjen Robben play

Arjen Robben

(Babiraidi)

Bayern Munich stars came out to celebrate their achievements throughout the year at the clubs’ Christmas party.

The celebration came after they returned to winning ways beating Nuremberg 3-0 in a Bundesliga encounter played on Saturday, December 8.

Despite the win Bayern are still nine points behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund who dispatched Schalke in their own fixture.

Frank Ribery play Frank Ribery has beenat Bayern Munich for over 10 years (Babirad)

 

Players of the club came out to celebrate along with their partners and children and were joined by some of their former colleagues at the event.

Star players like David Alaba were looking sharp with his partner Shalimar Heppner who wore a sparkly dress to accompany his suit.

Thomas Mueller and wife play Captain Manuel Neuer led the Bayern Municj team at the Christmas party (Babirad)

 

Despite still behind in the table and Christmas a few days from the event, Bayern Munich stars looked at ease enjoying the occasion.

Despite rumours about a possible departure James Rodriguez attended as was Arjen Robben who is expected to leave at the end of the season was present with his wife Bernadien Eillert.

Jerome Boateng play Jerome Boateng was also present at the Bayern Munich Christmas party (Babirad)

 

Thomas Muller, Frank Ribery were present alongside Robert Lewandowski who scored two goals in their previous fixture posing along with wife Anna Stachurska.

Captain Manuel Neuer was present with his wife Nina Weiss, with Jerome Boateng among the stars that posed at the Bayern Munich's Christmas party tree.

James Rodriguez play James Rodriguez may leave the Allianz Arena (Babiraid)

 

Former Bayern Munich stars present at the occasion included Ivica Olic, Luca Toni, Martin Demichelis, and Daniel van Buyten.

Bayern Munich are expected to return to action in the Champions League against Ajax on Wednesday, December 12.

Image
Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Brentford star Moses Odubajo dumps England commits to Nigeriabullet
2 Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette and a host of other Arsenal players seen...bullet
3 Mikel Obi and family on vacation in Maldivesbullet

Related Articles

Bastian Schweinsteiger Midfielder househunting with wife, Ivanovic in Chicago after sealing move to MLS
Bastian Schweinsteiger German legend welcomes new son with tennis star Ana Ivanovic
Manuel Neuer Germany goalkeeper replaces Lahm as Bayern's captain
Football Retiring an option as Robben, 34, confirms imminent Bayern exit
Bastian Schweinsteiger Bayern Munich legend gets star-studded testimonial in Germany [Photos]
Football Winners and losers as buoyant Bayern head to Ajax for showdown
Bayern Munich Players soak themselves with beer to celebrate Bundesliga title
Sports An 18-year-old soccer player's transfer value has risen over 800% in 3 months because he's playing like the 'new Neymar'
Schweinsteiger German midfielder eager to start MLS career
Bastian Schweinsteiger, Ana Ivanovic Couple celebrate first wedding anniversary with lovely memories

Football

Victor Moses
Crystal Palace eyeing £12M Chelsea star Victor Moses
Bayern Munich will be without Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben against Ajax
Football Bayern without injured Robben for Ajax clash
Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford
Sterling attends Lingard's clothing range launch party with Manchester United stars
Hakeem Alaraibi has been held in detention in Thailand as Australia and Bahrain tussle over his fate
Football Bahrain footballer to remain in detention: Thai court
X
Advertisement