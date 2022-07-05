Bayern Munich set to pay ₦51.3 billion for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Joba Ogunwale
Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Naples this summer, with Bayern interested in his services.

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich
Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich

German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have taken a major step towards securing a move for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Osimhen has been a subject of transfer debate all summer, with Bayern one of the clubs interested in his services.

The Bavaria giants could lose their star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona and have identified Osimhen as a possible replacement.

And according to Corrieredellosport, Bayern are planning on making a €120m bid to Napoli for the services of the Super Eagles star.

The six-time European champions see Osimhen as a direct replacement for Lewandowski and are ready to break the bank for him.

The 23-year-old has also been tipped by former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to be a suitable replacement for Lewandowski, should the Poland striker leave the Allianz Arena.

However, Bayern are not the only side interested in the services of the Nigerian international. Manchester United and Newcastle have also been linked with a move for the ex-Lille man.

Osimhen scored 18 league goals for Napoli last season, including 14 in the Italian Serie A, despite missing two months of action. The Super Eagles star joined Napoli for a club-record fee of €75m and still has three years left on his contract.

Although the Neapolitans are not ready to let their most prized asset leave, they could be tempted to sell for a fee in the region of €100m.

