Bayern Munich loan Kiwi Singh to second tier Regensburg

The 22-year-old All Whites attacking midfielder broke into the Bayern team from the reserves in early 2019-20, making two appearances in Germany's top flight.

Last season, he was loaned out to second-tier Nuremberg, returning midway through the campaign after only five starts, and has played for Bayern's reserves in the third division since February.

Auckland-born Singh was the first player of Indian origin to play in the Bundesliga. He said he was looking forward to the challenge of Germany's second tier.

"It's a very difficult league," he told the Regensburg website, "where anyone can beat anyone."

The attacking midfielder, who has made six appearances for New Zealand, sees the loan spell as "the best next step in my career" and wants to become a crowd favourite in Regensburg.

"I like to attack, have the ball and to entertain the fans.