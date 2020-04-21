Bayern Munich teenager Joshua Zirkzee who is of Nigerian descent is ready to snub the Super Eagles of Nigeria and play for the Netherlands.

Zirkzee was born to Nigerian parents in the Netherlands which makes him eligible to play for Nigeria.

The 18-year-old has already been in the radar of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

Nigeria would have to however shift their focus to other players as Zirkzee has his eyes only on playing for the country where he was born.

The Bayern Munich star who has featured for the Dutch at the U-17 level says he dreams of playing for the Dutch senior team although the Euro 2020 which has been postponed till next year is still too close.

Zirkzee says he has dreamt of playing for the Dutch national team since he was a child AFP

“No, I’m not really working on that yet. I’m not a regular based player here, so I don’t think I should think about it then, but I have also seen how fast things can go, so of course, it is very secretly in the back of your mind,” the forward told VTBL when he was asked if he had thought about playing in the competition.

“Oranje is a dream and as a young footballer I think it makes sense to dream about it.”

This is another case of a player of Nigerian descent who has chosen to play for the country where he was born.

Recently, the Chelsea duo of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori snubbed Nigeria to play for England.