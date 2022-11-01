Bayern Munich defeated Inter Milan 2-0 at the Allianz Arena thanks to goals in either half by Benjamin Pavard and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Bayern Munich defeats Inter 2-0 to end UCL 2022/23 group stage as the only team with a 100% record
Sadio Mane features for Bayern Munich in 2-0 win over Inter Milan to group stages with 6 wins in 6 games
The win is Bayern’s sixth out of six group-stage games, making them the only team to win every game in the UEFA Champions League this season.
Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane started the game for Bayern Munich and had a quiet evening by his lofty standards.
Sadio Mane’s night by numbers
Mane started the game in his favourite left-wing position and played for 66 minutes after which he was substituted for Serge Gnabry.
He had 34 touches and played 12 accurate passes with an 80% success rate including two key passes and one long ball.
Mane lost possession 10 times, committed four fouls and only had two shots on goal, one on target and another off target.
Bayern Munich 2-0 Inter Milan
Pavard found himself unmarked inside the Inter penalty area before heading home Joshua Kimmich’s whipped corner with considerable ease to open the scoring.
Bayern Munich in the 72nd minute and this time it was Choupo-Moting who did the honours, advancing on a retreating Inter backline before whistling a crisp shot beyond his compatriot André Onana.
Despite being on the wrong end of an inconsequential result, this was still a disappointing night for Inter, who missed the chance to extend their unbeaten run to eight matches across all competitions.
