Reactions as Lewandowski betrays Barcelona against Bayern Munich

Barcelona lament penalty for Dembele, 'Ghost' Lewandowski, calamity Alonso and clueless Xavi after 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich recorded a 2-0 victory against La Liga giants Barcelona in a group stage Champions League fixture played on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Barcelona came into the fixture at five straight wins while Bayern Munich recorded draws in their last three Bundesliga outings.

Xavi Hernandez stated ahead of the game that the result is meaningless but his side started the first half on the front foot.

Robert Lewandowski on his return to Bayern Munich had several chances to score as the first half ended without a goal.

In the second half, Bayern Munich put up a better performance and will be rewarded.

Lucas Hernandez converted a corner kick by Joshua Kimmich in the 50th minute to put Bayern Munich in front.

In the 54th minute, Jamal Musiala's through ball was converted by former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane to put Bayern Munich two goals up.

Bayern Munich would hold on to their advantage to take a crucial three points.

Expectations were high for Barcelona after activating several levers to bring in top signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, Raphinha from Leeds United, Jules Kounde from Sevilla, free agents Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

Despite a stunning start to the season, the game against Bayern Munich was their first real test against top opposition.

Barcelona would struggle to keep up with Bayern Munich in the second half only to rue wasted chances.

Guilty of missing chances is Lewandowski against his former side. The Polish striker has found the back of the net on seven occasions already this season but in their biggest test was a ghost.

Barcelona fans were not impressed with the showing of Lewandowski and took to social media to air their grievances.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is under pressure based on the trends on social media.

Brought in from Qatar to replace Koeman, Barcelona fans are starting to lose patience with the former midfielder for his selection and tactics.

After heavy investment by the club this transfer window, Barcelona fans expect better on the big stage against Bayer Munich.

Barcelona fans were also not satisfied with the officiating by Dutch center referee Danny Makkelie.

According to social media trends, Barcelona fans were upset that they deserved a penalty in the first half.

On a counter-attacking move, Alphonso Davies brought down Ousmane Dembele in the box. Makkelie waved continuation and Barcelona fans believe he should have gone to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to review the incident

