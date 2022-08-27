WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Spoilt my bet' - Reactions as Mane's Bayern Munich held at home to Monchengladbach

Fans have taken to social media to react after the Bundesliga champions were once again unable to best Borussia Monchengladbach even with Sadio Mane.

The defending champions had started the season brightly picking up all maximum points from their opening three Bundesliga fixtures.

However, Bayern's bright start to the new season was caught short by a narrow 1-0 loss to a Borussia Monchengladbach side that just seems to get it right whenever their up against the champions.

Prior to Saturday's encounter, Bayern had failed to win the visitors in their last three encounters and that spell continued at the Allianz stadium this weekend.

Despite having the lion's share of possession in the first half, Bayern were kept at bay multiple times due to the brilliance of Monchengladbach's shot stopper Yan Sommer.

Marcus Thuram scored the opener in Borussia Monchengladbach's draw with Bayern Munich
Sadio Mane thought he had opened the scoring in the 36th minute, only to see his effort ruled out by VAR - making it the fifth time the Senegalese international's goal has been ruled out for the Bavarians this season.

The visitors however, took the lead in the 43rd minute with Marcus Thuram scoring the opener.

Monchengladbach held on to a slender advantage going into the break as Julian Nagelsmann's side hoped for a turn around in the second period.

Leroy Sane spared Bayern's blushes against Monchengladbach
The hosts had to really dig deep in the second period and soon drew level after Leroy Sane found the back of the net in the 83rd minute.

Borussia Monchengladbach's shot stopper Yan Sommer, was unarguably the man of the match as his brilliant saves on the evening ensured the visitors left the Allianz Arena with a point.

Meanwhile, Bayern searched desperately for the winner but ultimately had to settle for a point as they remained top of the standings despite dropping points.

Following the result on Saturday, reactions have emerged with fans expressing mixed opinions. Here's what some fans are saying:

