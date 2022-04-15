Bayern coach Nagelsmann receiving death threats after Chukwueze's Champions League winner for Villarreal

Bayern Munich's coach Julian Nagelsmann has revealed he has been receiving death threats on social media after his side were knocked out of the Champions League by Villarreal.
The 34-year-old manager revealed 450 death threats have been sent to him, and his mother.
The German club were trailing 1-0 going into Tuesday's quarter-final meeting, but prolific Robert Lewandowski levelled the aggregate scores early in the second half of the second leg.
Bayern's hopes of reaching the semifinals were then crushed in the 88th minute when Samuel Chukwueze, equalised for 1-1 (2-1 on aggregate), ensuring Villarreal's first appearance in the last four since 2006.
"I know I will always get criticism from all sides - that's normal and I can deal with it. But with 450 death threats on Instagram, it's not so easy," Nagelsmann revealed in an interview.
Nagelsmann is in his first season as manager of German league champions Bayern, having taken over from Hansi Flick last summer.
His side are nine points clear in the Bundesliga and looks set to retain their title.
"If people want to kill me that's one thing, but they also attack my own mother, who doesn't even care about football," the 34-year-old ex-RB Leipzig added.
"I don't understand it. As soon as they turn off the TV, people forget all decency. And they think they are the ones in the right, that's the crazy thing."
Asked whether he had considered taking legal action, Nagelsmann said: "I would never be done with it. I get them after every single game, regardless of whether we win or lose.
"There are more death threats when we play with a back three than when we play with a back four, and obviously a few more whenever we lose."
On Sunday, Nagelsmann's team will go to relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga, hoping to put Tuesday's defeat behind them.
