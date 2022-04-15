UCL

Bayern coach Nagelsmann receiving death threats after Chukwueze's Champions League winner for Villarreal

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 34-year-old manager revealed 450 death threats have been sent to him, and his mother.

Julian Nagelsmann
Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich's coach Julian Nagelsmann has revealed he has been receiving death threats on social media after his side were knocked out of the Champions League by Villarreal.

Recommended articles

The German club were trailing 1-0 going into Tuesday's quarter-final meeting, but prolific Robert Lewandowski levelled the aggregate scores early in the second half of the second leg.

Bayern's hopes of reaching the semifinals were then crushed in the 88th minute when Samuel Chukwueze, equalised for 1-1 (2-1 on aggregate), ensuring Villarreal's first appearance in the last four since 2006.

"I know I will always get criticism from all sides - that's normal and I can deal with it. But with 450 death threats on Instagram, it's not so easy," Nagelsmann revealed in an interview.

Nagelsmann is in his first season as manager of German league champions Bayern, having taken over from Hansi Flick last summer.

Julian Nagelsmann took over from Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich last summer
Julian Nagelsmann took over from Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich last summer Action Press/Shutterstock

His side are nine points clear in the Bundesliga and looks set to retain their title.

"If people want to kill me that's one thing, but they also attack my own mother, who doesn't even care about football," the 34-year-old ex-RB Leipzig added.

"I don't understand it. As soon as they turn off the TV, people forget all decency. And they think they are the ones in the right, that's the crazy thing."

Asked whether he had considered taking legal action, Nagelsmann said: "I would never be done with it. I get them after every single game, regardless of whether we win or lose.

"There are more death threats when we play with a back three than when we play with a back four, and obviously a few more whenever we lose."

On Sunday, Nagelsmann's team will go to relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga, hoping to put Tuesday's defeat behind them.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Julian Nagelsmann

    Bayern coach Nagelsmann receiving death threats after Chukwueze's Champions League winner for Villarreal

  • austin eguavoen

    Eguavoen congratulates Dessers, Aribo, Bassey and others on their success in Europe

  • The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Ecuador in a friendly fixture

    Super Eagles of Nigeria to play Ecuador in New Jersey

Recommended articles

Bayern coach Nagelsmann receiving death threats after Chukwueze's Champions League winner for Villarreal

Bayern coach Nagelsmann receiving death threats after Chukwueze's Champions League winner for Villarreal

Eguavoen congratulates Dessers, Aribo, Bassey and others on their success in Europe

Eguavoen congratulates Dessers, Aribo, Bassey and others on their success in Europe

Super Eagles of Nigeria to play Ecuador in New Jersey

Super Eagles of Nigeria to play Ecuador in New Jersey

'So suddenly you know Dessers?' - Eguavoen blasted for congratulating Chukwueze, Iheanacho, other Nigerians in European semifinals

'So suddenly you know Dessers?' - Eguavoen blasted for congratulating Chukwueze, Iheanacho, other Nigerians in European semifinals

'I feel more Italian' - Destiny Udogie dumps Nigeria to represent the Azzurri [Video]

'I feel more Italian' - Destiny Udogie dumps Nigeria to represent the Azzurri [Video]

NPFL matchday 23 preview and predictions

NPFL matchday 23 preview and predictions

Trending

‘You can be attacked for raising rainbow flags during World Cup’ – Qatar cautions LGBT groups

‘You can be attacked for raising rainbow flags during World Cup’ – Qatar warns LGBT groups
SERIE A

Osimhen attacks every ball like a 'mad lion' - Caressa on Osimhen vs. Dzeko

Osimhen Dzeko
UEL & UECL

Meet the 9 Nigerians who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final

Some of the Super Eagles stars who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final later today.

‘Out of 7 chances they converted 2’ - Flamingoes coach boasts ahead of qualifier against Egypt

Flamingoes are getting ready for the game against Egypt
UCL

Chukwueze reveals Unai Emery's instruction before his historic Villarreal goal against Bayern Munich

Samuel Chukwueze scored the all-important goal that knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League quarterfinals

NFF adds ex-Ajax star to the Super Eagles coaching crew as disgraced Salisu Yusuf keeps his job

Finidi George (L) and Kanu Nwankwo (M) with the rest of Ajax 1995 squad (IMAGO / Pro Shots)
SUPER EAGLES

'Where I Wan See 200k For Wig' - Osimhen shows his jovial side on social media

Victor Osimhen rocks purple outfit on social media
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen ranked 4th best player in Serie A ahead of Ibrahimovic, Tammy Abraham

Victor Osimhen is leading Napoli's Serie A title charge and dominating the league with his goals