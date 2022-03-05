BUNDESLIGA

Bayern and Leverkusen share spoils after brilliant Thomas Muller own goal

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The defending champions scored both goals in a lively but profligate performance at the Allianz Arena

Thomas Muller turned out to be the villian for Bayern Munich.
Thomas Muller turned out to be the villian for Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich survived a scare from Bayer Leverkusen after a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening.

Recommended articles

The Bavarians won the reverse fixture earlier this season 5-1 and it looked like a repeat was on the cards when they took the lead with 18 minutes on the clock.

Borussia Dortmund-bound Niklas Sule netted the opener at the Allianz Arena.
Borussia Dortmund-bound Niklas Sule netted the opener at the Allianz Arena. Pulse Nigeria

However, any thought the home side had of a repeat of that heavy win the last time soon disappeared as the superbly young Bayer side managed to keep Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller quiet for the duration of the game.

The trio netted in that comfortable win in the reverser win, with Lewandowski and Gnabry scoring a brace each, while Muller netted the other goal.

As Bayer failed to clear their lines, Niklas Sule volleyed the champions in front as early as the 18th minute following a positive start.

Leverkusen found a way back into the game via a Muller own goal just before the break for a deserved share of spoils.

Both teams went into the game looking to consolidate on their recent victories in the league.

The home side dominated proceedings as expected at home, but the visitors created the best chances but failed to convert any due to poor finishing.

Leverkusen could have added to the scoreline having created three good opportunities to do so in the final ten minutes of the opening half.

But both teams headed into the break with nothing to separate them at 1-1.

It was the same story in the second half: Bayern dominated on the ball and Leverkusen created the best chances in the game.

Amine Adl hit the woodwork for the visitors, while second-half substitute, Sabitzer had Bayern's best chance in the second half but wasted it.

Youngster Jamaal Musiala forced Bayer goalkeeper into making a smart save late on, while 18-year-old Florian Writz and Moussa Diaby also wasted good opportunities for Bayer.

The result means champions Bayern move nine points clear of second-placed Dortmund, who have a game in hand, while Gerardo Seoane's Leverkusen remain 14 points behind in third.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Chelsea fans have singled out 'Reece James' after his impressive display against Burnley on Saturday

    Reactions as 'Superb' Reece James steals headlines after Chelsea rip Burnley to shreds

  • Aribo fashioned out a moment of quality as Rangers strived to break down a resolute Aberdeen

    Aribo caps all-action performance with match-winning assist as Rangers go level with Celtic

  • Bayern were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in the Bundesliga

    'Spoilt 13 of my games' - and other Reactions as Bayern Munich are held by 'Stubborn' Bayer Leverkusen

Recommended articles

Reactions as 'Superb' Reece James steals headlines after Chelsea rip Burnley to shreds

Reactions as 'Superb' Reece James steals headlines after Chelsea rip Burnley to shreds

Aribo caps all-action performance with match-winning assist as Rangers go level with Celtic

Aribo caps all-action performance with match-winning assist as Rangers go level with Celtic

'Spoilt 13 of my games' - and other Reactions as Bayern Munich are held by 'Stubborn' Bayer Leverkusen

'Spoilt 13 of my games' - and other Reactions as Bayern Munich are held by 'Stubborn' Bayer Leverkusen

'Coutinho is back to his best' - Reactions as Barcelona FLOP shines for Aston Villa against Southampton

'Coutinho is back to his best' - Reactions as Barcelona FLOP shines for Aston Villa against Southampton

Bayern and Leverkusen share spoils after brilliant Thomas Muller own goal

Bayern and Leverkusen share spoils after brilliant Thomas Muller own goal

Who is youngster Chima Okoroji who scored directly from a corner kick?

Who is youngster Chima Okoroji who scored directly from a corner kick?

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Why 'starboy' Iwobi is missing from Nigeria World Cup squad to face Ghana

Alex Iwobi will miss Nigeria's crucial world cup qualifier against Ghana
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Onazi still dey play ball?' - Nigerians unhappy as Eguavoen recalls midfielder to Super Eagles fold for World Cup qualifier against Ghana

Onazi is back with the Super Eagles team

5 Super Eagles stars who played for Chelsea under Roman Abramovich

John Obi Mikel (L) and Roman Abramovich (R)
SUPER EAGLES

Eguavoen names Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis in Super Eagles squad for play-offs against Ghana

Super Eagles Technical adviser Austin Eguavoen (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
SUPER EAGLES

Onazi, Musa and other players who did not deserve to make Eguavoen’s list

Ogenyi Onazi and Ahmed Musa were both included
SUPER EAGLES

19 year old Wonderkid Amoo makes Super Eagles squad for World Cup qualifiers

Fc Copenhagen winger Akinkunmi Amoo has been called up to the Super Eagles squad
SUPER EAGLES

Etebo, Dennis return, striker clearout: 5 talking points from squad announcement for Ghana WCQ

Oghenekaro Etebo (Twitter/Watford)
SUPER EAGLES

Super Eagles suffer HUGE blow as Troost-Ekong ruled with injury

William Troost-Ekong has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a muscle strain