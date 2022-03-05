Bayern and Leverkusen share spoils after brilliant Thomas Muller own goal

The Bavarians won the reverse fixture earlier this season 5-1 and it looked like a repeat was on the cards when they took the lead with 18 minutes on the clock.

However, any thought the home side had of a repeat of that heavy win the last time soon disappeared as the superbly young Bayer side managed to keep Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller quiet for the duration of the game.

The trio netted in that comfortable win in the reverser win, with Lewandowski and Gnabry scoring a brace each, while Muller netted the other goal.

As Bayer failed to clear their lines, Niklas Sule volleyed the champions in front as early as the 18th minute following a positive start.

Leverkusen found a way back into the game via a Muller own goal just before the break for a deserved share of spoils.

Both teams went into the game looking to consolidate on their recent victories in the league.

The home side dominated proceedings as expected at home, but the visitors created the best chances but failed to convert any due to poor finishing.

Leverkusen could have added to the scoreline having created three good opportunities to do so in the final ten minutes of the opening half.

But both teams headed into the break with nothing to separate them at 1-1.

It was the same story in the second half: Bayern dominated on the ball and Leverkusen created the best chances in the game.

Amine Adl hit the woodwork for the visitors, while second-half substitute, Sabitzer had Bayern's best chance in the second half but wasted it.

Youngster Jamaal Musiala forced Bayer goalkeeper into making a smart save late on, while 18-year-old Florian Writz and Moussa Diaby also wasted good opportunities for Bayer.