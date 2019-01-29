Bayelsa Queens have received a sum of sum Twenty Two million Naira (N22m) from Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for winning the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL).

Bayelsa Queens emerged victorious after a 2-0 win over rivals Nasarawa Amazons on Sunday, January 27.

Restoration Girls as the Bayelsa Queens are called defended their title at the soccer temple Stadium Agege and the Governor of the state was on hand to receive the victorious team.

Before the encounter against Nasarawa Amazons, Bayelsa Queens coach Moses Aduku stated that they wanted to win the trophy for the state.

He said, ”It will not be out of place to win against Nasarawa Amazons and present the trophy as a birthday gift to the Governor whose birthday is on the 28th of January ”

According to a report by the NWFL, Bayelsa Queens were received by Dickson at the Government House Yenagoa.

He then made a pledge to improve the sports facilities in the state to meet world-class standards.

He said, “Our Bayelsa Queens is the best, they went to Lagos and Conquered Nigeria.”

The Governor praised the players for not failing the state and made a pledge of twenty-two million naira for their efforts.

The governor also stated that the Restoration Girls will get a coastal bus for their transportation services as they prepare for the new season.

Bayelsa Queens are the reigning champions after their defence of the NWPL and have over the years produced several players for the Super Falcons of Nigeria.