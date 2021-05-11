Baumgart to coach relegation-battling Cologne next season

Cologne are second-from-bottom and two points from safety with just two games to come against fellow strugglers Hertha Berlin and bottom side Schalke, who are already relegated.

They are also two points behind 16th-placed Arminia Bielefeld, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Baumgart, 49, took Paderborn from the third division to the Bundesliga after taking the reins in 2017, but stayed with the club when they were relegated back to the second division at the end of last season.

The former striker will replace caretaker coach Friedhelm Funkel, who has won two of his four games since taking over from Markus Gisdol.

"We are delighted that Steffen Baumgart has decided to join Cologne," said the club's sporting director Horst Heldt.

"He has done an outstanding job in Paderborn over the past few years.

"He has proven that he can develop players no matter what age and make them better."

Baumgart will see out his four-year Paderborn contract which expires at the end of the season.