“Conte was constantly contradicting himself" - Batshuayi blames coach for failure at Chelsea

Tunde Young
Chelsea flop Michy Batshuayi has openly criticised and blamed Antonio Conte for his failures at the club.

Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi has openly criticised former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte for his failure to hit the heights at the club.

Batshuayi joined Chelsea from Marseille for €39 million in the summer of 2016 but has struggled to live up to the expectations.

The 28-year-old seems to believe his first Chelsea coach, Antonio Conte was part of the reasons for his troubles in West London.

“Conte was constantly contradicting himself (at Chelsea), Batshuayi said speaking about the Italian manager.

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte Imago

“To start with my arrival. He called me and explained his project. He wanted me to play in a 2-man frontline alongside Diego. Did I believe that? Of course, because Conte has played with 2 attackers all his career," Batshuayi said.

But according to Batshuayi, Conte broke his promise, "except at Chelsea with me. I don't understand. I’m sure we would have had a fantastic season together, but hey, Chelsea have won the championship so what can I say? Look, those are my frustrations. But since the club is running well, I have to keep quiet."

Michy Batshuayi has struggled to match expectations at Chelsea
Michy Batshuayi has struggled to match expectations at Chelsea AFP

"Otherwise I am the bad apple, who only thinks of himself. The truth is that I have been fooled far too often," the Belgian international rounded up his thoughts.

Batshuayi has only played 77 games for Chelsea in six years, scoring 25 goals for the club having spent most of his time on multiple loan spells to five different clubs.

