The Basketball Africa League (BAL) have announced the postponement of the inaugural season of the league over coronavirus fears.

The league which is a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and NBA, was scheduled to kick off on Friday, March 13 in Dakar, Senegal.

BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall says the postponement was a recommendation of the Senegalese government.

“I am disappointed we are not able to tip-off this historic league as scheduled but look forward to the highly-anticipated launch of the BAL at a later date,” Fall said in a statement.

The new professional league which will feature 12 club teams from across Africa, is the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America.

The coronavirus which originated from Wuhan in China has spread to other parts of the world with more than 93, 000 cases confirmed around the world and over 3000 deaths.

In Africa, Senegal, where BAL is due to hold, has recorded its first case along with Nigeria, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt.