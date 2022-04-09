The Serie A title race is truly on after Inter Milan sealed a 2-0 home win over Hellas Verona at the San Siro.
Barella, Dzeko fire Inter to easy win over Verona to pile pressure on rivals Milan
Defending champions Inter Milan have got their groove back on after another win in the Serie A
Two first-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko saw the Champions win back-to-back matches in the Serie A for the first time in 2022.
Simone Inzaghi's holders dominated the game at home and never looked in danger at any point.
The Verona goalkeeper, Lorenzo Montipo, was the busiest of the two goalkeepers on the day, making four saves but couldn't stop the holders from taking all three points.
The away side enjoyed some possession but it was Inter who could have scored more goals after creating 17 chances, four big chances, and attempting 18 shots.
What does this mean?
With the result, Inzaghi's Inter Milan move within just a point of city rivals and league leaders, AC Milan, who are not in action until tomorrow when they face Torino.
For Verona, they are ninth on the table with 45 points but will have to wait a while longer to beat Inter Milan away from home after extending the run to 32 matches without an away win against Inter as their European dreams suffered a setback on Saturday evening.
Next up, Inter are on the road as they face Spezia on Friday, while Verona will also take a trip to Atalanta three days later.
