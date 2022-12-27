ADVERTISEMENT

Oshoala scores ‘mad’ goal in comeback win over Poco Lee-led Entertainers

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Agba baller started the game on the bench in her annual Celebrity All-Stars and also missed a sitter.

Poco Lee and Oshoala having a laugh at the Campus Mini.

Super Falcons and Barcelona Femeni superstar Asisat Oshoala was the centre of attention and attraction at the Campus Mini Stadium on Monday.

Oshoala, who was the host and special guest, scored a fantastic goal at the seventh edition of the Celebrity All-Stars in Lagos.

The Nigerian international led the Team Naija All Stars team to a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over the Nigerian Entertainers led by dance sensation Poco Lee.

It was an entertaining game at the Campus Memorial Mini Stadium as Oshoala celebrated the seventh edition of her Celebrity All-Stars.

The 24-year-old started the game on the bench with her Team Naija trailing 1-0 thanks to a fantastic goal from Poco Lee.

Asisat Oshoala during the Celebrity All-Stars. Pulse Nigeria

Poco was at his utmost best as he truly entertained spectators at the event on the pitch with his deft touches and dribbling and off it with his dance steps.

However, the day truly was for Oshoala who came on in the second half to inspire her friends and family to the remarkable comeback win.

Poco Lee opened the scoring at the Campus Mini. Pulse Nigeria

The Barcelona forward scored a fantastic second goal to show why she’s one of the most talented players in the world as her team won 3-1.

Oshoala also had a chance to add to the scoreline earlier on but missed a sitter with an empty goal at her mercy.

Poco Lee and Oshoala having a laugh at the Campus Mini. Pulse Nigeria

She did make amends moments later but couldn’t believe she failed to score a simple tap-in.

Earlier in the day, the first game of the day saw Oshoala’s Academy put on a show in the day’s curtain raiser.

It was a solid performance from the Oshoala Academy, who proved too good for their counterparts the Golden Swan Queens after a 2-0 win.

Asisat Oshoala Academy vs Golden Swan Queens. Pulse Nigeria

The goals were scored in either half to give the Oshoalas a clean sweep in the seventh edition of the event.

The event ended fanfare as youngsters and aspiring footballers had fun with Oshoala and others like Poco Lee, Smash, Sly, Sexy Steel and more who graced the occasion.

Poco Lee with excited fans at the venue. Pulse Nigeria
Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.
