Betting 101: Sunday predictions, Top tips and h2h records

Here are our facts and tips for your tickets today:

Juventus Vs Verona

Best Market: Juventus double chance (Win or Draw), Under 3.5, Verona to score

Match Facts:

We have come to the end of the Dusan Vlahovic saga. The Serbian forward must now deliver the performances his new club desperately needs.

Vlahovic, who already has 17 goals this season, will hope to adjust quickly.

Sky Sports

Denis Zakaria may also make his full Juventus debut on Sunday night. Having joined Juventus in January, the Swiss international will hope to inject some bite into the midfield.

In their last meeting, Verona stole a surprise victory. However, Igor Tudor is without talismanic striker Giovanni Simeone. The Argentine forward has 12 goals for Verona this season.

AFP

With Vlahovic keen to impress, Juventus might just extend their 11 games unbeaten run at home.

Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid

Best Market: Atletico to win either half, Ov.1.5, Barcelona to score

Match Facts:

Barcelona are on cloud nine following a rather successful January transfer window, snapping up Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore are eligible to play following their transfers. However, both players are more likely to only make the bench.

AFP

However, Xavi still has several first-team players out with injuries. The list includes, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Eric Garcia and Alejandro Balde are still out injured.

Atletico are undefeated in their last five matches against Barcelona in all competitions. It is hard to see them losing this one.

AFP

Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayer Leverkusen

Best Market: Dortmund double-chance (Win or Draw), Ov.2.5, Leverkusen to score

Match Facts:

Borussia Dortmund has reduced the gap at the top of the Bundesliga to six points following three straight league wins.

We can expect goals as both teams have a lot of firepowers. Dortmund will closely monitor Erling Haaland as the Norwegian is not 100% fit. Leverkusen has a goal machine of their own in Czech hitman Patrik Schick with 18 goals this season.

AFP

Leverkusen has scored 49 goals after 20 league games and their last six games have seen 27 goals in total.

Leverkusen is without highly rated Burkinabe defender Edmond Tapsoba, who is yet to return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Pulse Nigeria