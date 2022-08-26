LA LIGA

Barcelona set to finally complete Jules Koundé registration

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Jules Kounde is finally set to debut for Barcelona this weekend against Real Valladolid after La Liga error.

Jules Kounde has finally been registered by Barcelona
Jules Kounde has finally been registered by Barcelona

The 23-year-old Frenchman was signed from Sevilla this summer and has not yet made a competitive appearance for the Blaugrana.

However, reports from Spain now claim that Kounde is almost ready to be registered with La Liga.

With Barcelona's latest departures, the club have reduced their wage bill by a decent amount, meaning that Xavi Hernandez is close to being able to call upon the defender's services according to The Athletic.

Samuel Umtiti has already completed a loan move to Serie A side Lecce allowing the club to free themselves of some funds, while summer signing Pablo Torre looks set for a loan stint as well.

Jules Koundé
Jules Koundé pulse senegal

Those deals, as well as the adjustments that have been made in others' contracts, leave Kounde on the verge of being registered.

Kounde missed Barcelona's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad last weekend and Xavi admitted his frustration over the Frenchman's absence despite their victory.

"It bothers me not to have Kounde," Xavi said after the win over Real Sociedad.

It has previously been speculated that Barcelona would sell Memphis Depay and/or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in order for Kounde to be registered.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is still yet to be registered
Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is still yet to be registered Twitter

But multiple reports from Spain on Friday, are confirming that La Liga will finally give Barca the green light to register Kounde as the Catalans might not necessarily need to sell anymore.

Kounde is now expected to feature for Barcelona in their next game against Real Valladolid and will make his debut at the Camp Nou this Sunday, August 28.

Barca could still sell Aubameyang and try to bring in more players before the window closes as they remain in talks with Chelsea who want the Gabonese striker this summer.

Aubameyang and Memphis Depay have been linked with an exit from Barcelona this summer
Aubameyang and Memphis Depay have been linked with an exit from Barcelona this summer Twitter

The Catalans are also understood to want at least one full-back this summer.

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay's future is still unclear after a proposed move to Juventus broke down this week.

It is understood the Dutch forward could remain at Camp Nou if Aubameyang does return to the Premier League.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Free agent Leon Balogun gets new club in England, signs 1-year deal with London side

Free agent Leon Balogun gets new club in England, signs 1-year deal with London side

QPR to offer clubless Super Eagles star a lifeline

QPR to offer clubless Super Eagles star a lifeline

Nigeria's Udoka Azubuike and other NBA stars to feature at 2022 Basketball Without Borders in Egypt

Nigeria's Udoka Azubuike and other NBA stars to feature at 2022 Basketball Without Borders in Egypt

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi provides an update on his educational pursuit

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi provides an update on his educational pursuit

Barcelona set to finally complete Jules Koundé registration

Barcelona set to finally complete Jules Koundé registration

Chukwueze gets easy Conference League opponents, West Ham to play Anderlecht

Chukwueze gets easy Conference League opponents, West Ham to play Anderlecht

Trending

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese