Barcelona set to finally complete Jules Koundé registration

However, reports from Spain now claim that Kounde is almost ready to be registered with La Liga.

With Barcelona's latest departures, the club have reduced their wage bill by a decent amount, meaning that Xavi Hernandez is close to being able to call upon the defender's services according to The Athletic.

Samuel Umtiti has already completed a loan move to Serie A side Lecce allowing the club to free themselves of some funds, while summer signing Pablo Torre looks set for a loan stint as well.

pulse senegal

Those deals, as well as the adjustments that have been made in others' contracts, leave Kounde on the verge of being registered.

Kounde missed Barcelona's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad last weekend and Xavi admitted his frustration over the Frenchman's absence despite their victory.

"It bothers me not to have Kounde," Xavi said after the win over Real Sociedad.

It has previously been speculated that Barcelona would sell Memphis Depay and/or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in order for Kounde to be registered.

Twitter

But multiple reports from Spain on Friday, are confirming that La Liga will finally give Barca the green light to register Kounde as the Catalans might not necessarily need to sell anymore.

Kounde is now expected to feature for Barcelona in their next game against Real Valladolid and will make his debut at the Camp Nou this Sunday, August 28.

Barcelona Transfer News

Barca could still sell Aubameyang and try to bring in more players before the window closes as they remain in talks with Chelsea who want the Gabonese striker this summer.

Twitter

The Catalans are also understood to want at least one full-back this summer.

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay's future is still unclear after a proposed move to Juventus broke down this week.