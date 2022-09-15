Barcelona to rival Real Madrid with white jersey next season

Barcelona have already released their three jerseys for the 2022/23 football season with good reviews.

The Catalan side have the home jersey with a traditional jersey with blue and garnet colors.

They have a gold away jersey with a light grey-themed third jersey with a cross using the blue and red colors

Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona to battle Real Madrid in white

Ahead of the 2023/24 season, Barcelona have already approved the prototype jerseys for next season.

The club has approved the first kit with three wide stripes of blue and red on the front for next season.

It is the second jersey that has brought about mixed reactions by several fans on social media.

The second Barcelona jersey will be in white as approved.

The reactions to the possibility of wearing white is based on the rivalry with Real Madrid.

Barcelona used to wear white kits in some seasons before the '80s, but the color has been adopted and symbolizes Real Madrid.

Pulse Nigeria

Choosing white as a Barcelona jersey brought about some controversy at the club before approval.

According to several sources, the first sample was very successful.