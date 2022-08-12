LA LIGA

Barcelona may register players in time following activation of 'fourth lever'

FC Barcelona have officially confirmed that they have activated a fourth lever to generate €100 million in order to register their summer signings ahead of the new season.

Barcelona have confirmed they have officially activated their fourth economic lever of the summer.

The club have now sold a further 24.5% of Barça Studios to Spanish outlet Orpheus Media.

The Catalan's production house is now set to be renamed as Barça Digital Entertainment (BDE) and will focus on Web3, NFT, as well as digital growth.

With this latest deal, Barcelona have now officially sold a total of 49.5% of BDE for €200 million.

The club still retains a majority stake in the company, while bringing in extra revenue that will go a long way to help them register their new summer signings.

As it stands, though, the club is facing difficulties registering their new players – Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, as well as contract renewals for Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele.

It was widely reported that Barça will register 4-5 players before the league opener against Rayo Vallecano.

However, with the activation of the fourth lever, coupled with the salary reduction of Gerard Pique, and possibly Sergio Busquets, the club may be able to register all players in time for their league opener against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday at the Spotify Camp Nou.

