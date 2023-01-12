Barcelona to give Ronaldinho's son a chance

Ronaldinho now retired is still an ambassador for Barcelona despite his previous legal troubles.

17-year-old Joao Mendes is now set to follow in the footsteps of his father after terminating his contract with Brazilian side Cruzeiro.

According to SPORT in Spain, Barcelona are set to swoop in by preparing a contract for Joao Mendes.

Barcelona and Ronaldinho's son

The Barcelona hierarchy are already in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.

However, Joao Mendes has been training with the Barcelona Juvenil side for some days now.

It is expected that upon signing for the Barcelona youth team he should get promoted to Team B next season.

He will then train occasionally with the first team led by a former teammate of his father Xavi Hernandez and continue his journey to become a professional.

During his five years at Barcelona, Ronaldinho won the heart of football fans worldwide lifting important trophies such as La Liga and the Champions League.

He also was voted winner of the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best Player award. Ronaldinho is yet to make an official announcement about news linking his son to Barcelona.