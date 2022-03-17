Aubameyang scores priceless winner for Barcelona in Europa League comeback

Gabonese international Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang scored his seventh goal in as many games to help Barcelona qualify for the Europa League quarter-finals following a 2-1 win over Galatasaray.
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang continued his fine form in front of the goal with another goal against Galatasaray in the Europa League.
The home side took a shock lead just before the half-hour mark when captain Marcão was in the right place to finish a corner with a sublime diving header.
Barcelona soon grabbed a goal back, and it was one truly worthy of the occasion. Former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres played a good pass into Freie de jong, who then found Pedri. The youngster darted into the box, leaving two defenders helplessly on the ground before scoring into the bottom corner.
In first half stoppage time, Aubameyang came close to scoring but he saw his header come back of the crossbar.
Early in the second half, the comeback was complete and it was Xavi's new striker once again.Aubameyang put Barcelona with a good header after the Galatasaray goalkeeper had made two impressive saves earlier.
That goal extended the Gabonese international's impressive goal record since joining Barcelona, making it seven goals in seven appearances.
The home fans arrived at the Stadium ready to provide all the support Galatasaray needed, with the NEF stadium reverberating as they cried out their chants and battle cries.
The beautiful scene almost became sour as some home fans soon turned on their guests when it looked like Barcelona was beginning to waste time. Galatasaray fans pelted their guests with plastic cups and other projectiles, causing the match to be stopped.
The game only resumed when the home side eventually calmed down their expectant supporters.
Despite the tense atmosphere, Xavi's men held on to continue their impressive unbeaten streak to 11 matches across all competitions.
