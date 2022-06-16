Five Barcelona stars, two Ghana youngsters nominated for the Golden Boy award

Joba Ogunwale
The nominees for this year's award have been released, with Barcelona players headlining the list.

Barcelona youngsters headlines this year's Golden Boy nominees list, which was released on Wednesday evening. Tuttosport, the Italian publication that created the award in 2003, released the 100-man list.

Headlining the list of nominees is current winner Pedri, who is joined by four other Barcelona players. Gavi, Ansu Fati, Nico Gonzalez and Alejandro Balde.

Although no player has won the award twice, last year's winner, Pedri, has been included. He is unlikely to win the prize, though, as he only played 12 league games for Barcelona in the just-concluded season.

Aside from the Barcelona players, clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also heavily represented. Anthony Elanga and Ahmad Diallo, who spent the final half of the season on loan at Rangers, are the two United youngsters nominated.

Liverpool's Harvey Elliot is included with the club's new signing, Fabio Carvalho. Overall, ten Premier League players were nominated, the most from all of Europe's top five leagues.

Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, Jamal Musiala, Tanguy Nianzou and Malik Tillman were all included. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Karim Adeyemi were also nominated, along with Real Madrid's Eduardo Cavaminga.

Meanwhile, Roma's breakout star Felix Afena-Gyan and Rennes' Kamaldeen Sulemana, both from Ghana, are among the few African youngsters on the list.

The Golden Boy award has been handed out by Tuttosport since 2003. Only players under the age of 21 are considered for the award.

Previous winners of the prestigious prize include Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Wayne Rooney and Kylian Mbappe.

