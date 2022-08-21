Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala reveals what Anthony Joshua should have done against Oleksandr Usyk

Joshua failed to reclaim his IBO, IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight title after suffering a second consecutive loss to Usyk.

Joshua fails in his mission

Joshua had lost his belts in their first fight at Wembley Stadium last September. On that occasion, Usyk won convincingly, with Joshua finding no answers to the Ukranian impeccable boxing IQ.

Still, the 32-year-old British professional boxer entered the ring on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia with the aim of reclaiming his belts from Usyk.

Oleksandr Usyk rocks Anthony Joshua with a counter punch in their rematch Twitter

Although Joshua gave a better performance by landing some body shots on Usyk, it was not enough to give him the victory against the Ukrainian.

The two-time heavyweight champion suffered a split decision loss, with two judges ruling in favour of Usyk. It was a disappointing result for Joshua, who showed intent in the early rounds but grew tired in the final round.

Oshoala questions Joshua's decision not to go for the knockout

Following the match, fans took to social media to express their views, with Oshoala claiming Joshua had the fight in his hands.

The former Liverpool star revealed Joshua could have knocked Usyk out on two occasions but was too tired. Nonetheless, Oshoala admitted she could be wrong while backing Joshua to bounce back from the loss.

Oshoala said: I felt AJ had like 2 occasions where he could’ve gone in for a KO but he was too tired. Omo na we wey no too understand the sport Dey analyze pass🌚🌚🌚….. Anyway we are coming back , NAIJA FOR LIFE STILL