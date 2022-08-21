Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala reveals what Anthony Joshua should have done against Oleksandr Usyk

The British boxer failed in his mission to reclaim his IBO, IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight belts.

Oshoala says Joshua should have gone for the knockout
Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has reacted to Anthony Joshua's loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua failed to reclaim his IBO, IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight title after suffering a second consecutive loss to Usyk.

Joshua had lost his belts in their first fight at Wembley Stadium last September. On that occasion, Usyk won convincingly, with Joshua finding no answers to the Ukranian impeccable boxing IQ.

Still, the 32-year-old British professional boxer entered the ring on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia with the aim of reclaiming his belts from Usyk.

Anthony Joshua lost via split-decision in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk
Although Joshua gave a better performance by landing some body shots on Usyk, it was not enough to give him the victory against the Ukrainian.

The two-time heavyweight champion suffered a split decision loss, with two judges ruling in favour of Usyk. It was a disappointing result for Joshua, who showed intent in the early rounds but grew tired in the final round.

Following the match, fans took to social media to express their views, with Oshoala claiming Joshua had the fight in his hands.

The former Liverpool star revealed Joshua could have knocked Usyk out on two occasions but was too tired. Nonetheless, Oshoala admitted she could be wrong while backing Joshua to bounce back from the loss.

Oshoala said: I felt AJ had like 2 occasions where he could’ve gone in for a KO but he was too tired. Omo na we wey no too understand the sport Dey analyze pass🌚🌚🌚….. Anyway we are coming back , NAIJA FOR LIFE STILL

It remains to be seen what Joshua does next, but the British boxer has said he is not retiring from the sport.

