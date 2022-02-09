Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly in the final stages of a deal with music streaming company Spotify over a three-year sponsorship deal.
Barcelona close in on £237m sponsorship deal with Spotify, to rename stadium 'Spotify Camp Nou'
Barcelona will end their current deal with Rakuten at the end of the 2021/22 season and sign on with Spotify
As reported by Catalan radio RAC1, the four-time UEFA Champions League winners are expected to earn as much as £237m over a three-year period for several rights to be provided to Spotify under their agreement.
As part of the deal, Spotify would have its name emblazoned on the men's and women's shirts as well as the club's training kits.
The iconic Camp Nou would also be renamed under the terms of the sponsorship with 'Spotify Camp Nou' the expected name to be used over three years.
Barcelona's current sponsorship deal with Rakuten expires at the end of this season, bringing an end to a five-year relationship with the Japanese company which was worth £46.3m yearly for only the rights on the men's shirt.
Spotify continues to make a move to break into the sports industry after Spotify CEO Daniel Ek launched an ambitious £1.8bn bid to buy English Premier League club Arsenal last year but got turned down by the Gunners' majority shareholder Stan Kroenke.