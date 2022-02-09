Barcelona close in on £237m sponsorship deal with Spotify, to rename stadium 'Spotify Camp Nou'

As reported by Catalan radio RAC1, the four-time UEFA Champions League winners are expected to earn as much as £237m over a three-year period for several rights to be provided to Spotify under their agreement.

Pulse Nigeria

As part of the deal, Spotify would have its name emblazoned on the men's and women's shirts as well as the club's training kits.

The iconic Camp Nou would also be renamed under the terms of the sponsorship with 'Spotify Camp Nou' the expected name to be used over three years.

AFP

Barcelona's current sponsorship deal with Rakuten expires at the end of this season, bringing an end to a five-year relationship with the Japanese company which was worth £46.3m yearly for only the rights on the men's shirt.