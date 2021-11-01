RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Barcelona recall Dembele after four months out

Le milieu de terrain français Ousmane Dembélé lors du match de Liga entre son club de Barcelone et Eibar, le 22 mai 2021 à Eibar Creator: ANDER GILLENEA

Le milieu de terrain français Ousmane Dembélé lors du match de Liga entre son club de Barcelone et Eibar, le 22 mai 2021 à Eibar Creator: ANDER GILLENEA
Ousmane Dembele, out for four months after surgery on his right knee, is one of four players recalled to the Barcelona squad to face Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League, the club announced on Monday.

France international winger Dembele returned to training with the squad on October 11 for the first time after injuring a knee playing for  France against Hungary at the European Championship in June. 

He underwent surgery on June 28 in Finland. 

Barcelona are third in their group but only a point behind Benfica in second. 

Sergi Barjuan has also been able to recall striker Ansu Fati, who missed two games, midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who injured a thigh in the Clasico on October 24, and defender Ronald Araujo for the match in Kiev on Tuesday. 

But the interim coach will be without Gerard Pique, who strained a calf in the draw with Alaves on Saturday and striker Sergio Aguero, who was diagnosed with a heart problem after the game and remains under observation. 

