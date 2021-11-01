Barcelona recall Dembele after four months out

France international winger Dembele returned to training with the squad on October 11 for the first time after injuring a knee playing for France against Hungary at the European Championship in June.

He underwent surgery on June 28 in Finland.

Barcelona are third in their group but only a point behind Benfica in second.

Sergi Barjuan has also been able to recall striker Ansu Fati, who missed two games, midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who injured a thigh in the Clasico on October 24, and defender Ronald Araujo for the match in Kiev on Tuesday.