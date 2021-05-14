Barcelona, Real Madrid are the leading football clubs in Forbes' list of 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams in the World

In a list dominated by American sports franchises, Real Madrid and Barcelona lead just seven other football clubs.

Barcelona are fourth on the list, followed by Real Madrid before Bayern Munich, who are 10th, Manchester United in 11th and Liverpool, who are 12th.

The following football team, Manchester City are 14th, while Chelsea came 13 places later in 27th.

Arsenal are in 38th while Paris Saint-Germain are the last football team on the list in 45th position.

America's NFL team Dallas Cowboys, are the most valuable in the World followed by baseball franchise New York Yankees.

NBA's New York Knicks come in third, followed by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Basketball franchises, the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers, New England Patriots and New York Giants of the NFL and Bayern Munich make up the top 10 teams.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic dwindling revenues for these sides, Forbes report that the average value of teams on the list increased by 9.9% to $3.4b in the past 12 months.

To measure the value and growth of each team Forbes takes 'published valuations for each sport during the past six months, calculated using revenue and operating income adjusted for revenue sharing' and includes 'the economics of each team's arena deal but not the value of the real estate itself.'