Barcelona prepare for Bayern Munich with comfortable 4-0 win against Cadiz

The Catalans continued their impressive start to the season, with their first victory away at Cadiz since 2006.

Barcelona were unable to find the back of the net in the first half as head coach Xavi Hernandez rested key players.

In the 55th minute, Frenkie De Jong put Barcelona in front s the Cadiz goalkeeper spilled a ball from Gavi.

Xavi then introduced Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri to change the tempo of the game.

Lewandowski scored in the 65th minute to put Barcelona two goals up and would provide the third for Ansu Fati and fourth for Dembele.

Pulse Nigeria

Xavi on Barcelona's win against Cadiz

After the game, Barcelona boss Xavi explained the decision to rest key players against Cadiz.

Barcelona takes on German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich midweek in the Champions League.

Speaking after the game, Xavi said, "Even if we didn't play Bayern next week, I would have started the same XI."

"I'm happy, but we didn't play an excellent match. We hadn't beat Cadiz in two seasons. This was an important win.

Pulse Nigeria

"This season, our squad is full of guarantees. No matter who plays, you can't tell the difference."

"In the first half, we didn't generate as much as we expected. In these games, the key is to open the can. We need to understand the last pass, but in general, we are happy, despite not having an excellent match."