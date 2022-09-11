Barcelona prepare for Bayern Munich with comfortable 4-0 win against Cadiz

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

After 4-0 win against Cadiz, Xavi talks tough ahead of Barcelona against Bayern Munich

Barcelona prepare for Bayern Munich with comfortable 4-0 win against Cadiz
Barcelona prepare for Bayern Munich with comfortable 4-0 win against Cadiz

Barcelona recorded a 4-0 victory away against Cadiz in a La Liga fixture played on Saturday, September 10 2022.

Recommended articles

The Catalans continued their impressive start to the season, with their first victory away at Cadiz since 2006.

Barcelona were unable to find the back of the net in the first half as head coach Xavi Hernandez rested key players.

In the 55th minute, Frenkie De Jong put Barcelona in front s the Cadiz goalkeeper spilled a ball from Gavi.

Xavi then introduced Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri to change the tempo of the game.

Lewandowski scored in the 65th minute to put Barcelona two goals up and would provide the third for Ansu Fati and fourth for Dembele.

The Catalans continued their impressive start to the season
The Catalans continued their impressive start to the season Pulse Nigeria

After the game, Barcelona boss Xavi explained the decision to rest key players against Cadiz.

Barcelona takes on German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich midweek in the Champions League.

Speaking after the game, Xavi said, "Even if we didn't play Bayern next week, I would have started the same XI."

"I'm happy, but we didn't play an excellent match. We hadn't beat Cadiz in two seasons. This was an important win.

Lewandowski scored and provided goals for Ansu Fati and Dembele
Lewandowski scored and provided goals for Ansu Fati and Dembele Pulse Nigeria

"This season, our squad is full of guarantees. No matter who plays, you can't tell the difference."

"In the first half, we didn't generate as much as we expected. In these games, the key is to open the can. We need to understand the last pass, but in general, we are happy, despite not having an excellent match."

Victory against Cadiz gives Xavi confidence ahead of Barcelona's next fixture away against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Sadio Mane extends goal drought to 4 matches as Bayern draw again

Sadio Mane extends goal drought to 4 matches as Bayern draw again

Barcelona prepare for Bayern Munich with comfortable 4-0 win against Cadiz

Barcelona prepare for Bayern Munich with comfortable 4-0 win against Cadiz

Fans call for ex-Real Madrid forward to stop taking penalties

Fans call for ex-Real Madrid forward to stop taking penalties

What's Brazilian superstar Neymar cooking at PSG this season?

What's Brazilian superstar Neymar cooking at PSG this season?

Super Eagles defender Bassey injured, stars in Ajax big win over Heerenveen

Super Eagles defender Bassey injured, stars in Ajax big win over Heerenveen

Ghana forward Kudus gets incredible ovation after superb brace for Ajax

Ghana forward Kudus gets incredible ovation after superb brace for Ajax

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Paul Pogba has reportedly admitted to paying a witchcraft doctor

Paul Pogba admits to using 'witchcraft' amid Mbappe 'juju' claims

Samir Nasri has slammed Paul Pogba after admitting to 'witchcraft' use

Ex-French footballer lambasts Paul Pogba after witchcraft confession, labels him as 'fake Muslim'

Henry says Taribo is the toughest player he ever played against

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry questions why ex-Super Eagles star Taribo West is always on his back