Barcelona on the trail of exciting Moroccan World Cup breakout star

Sports  >  Football

After an impressive spell at the World Cup, the Moroccan midfielder has attracted interest from Catalan giants Barcelona

Azzeddine Ounahi has been one of the best players at the 2022 World Cup (Russian Look)
Azzeddine Ounahi has been one of the best players at the 2022 World Cup (Russian Look)

22-year-old Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has emerged as a target for Spanish giants Barcelona, who could make an approach for the skillful midfielder as soon as the January transfer window.

Ounahi has spent the last 18 months at Angers, who are currently bottom of Ligue 1 with only eight points from 15 league games, so a potential move to Barcelona could be a life changer for the Moroccan midfielder.

Speaking with RMC Sport, Angers president Said Chabane has indicated that the club will not stand in the way of the player's move if a big club like Barcelona comes calling.

When speaking about Ounahi and his Moroccan teammate Sofiane Boufal, Chabane said, “We can never keep a player that wants to leave.” indicating that the club would not be a stumbling block to any proposed move for both players.

Ounahi is currently with the Moroccan national team, where he has started all of their 2022 World Cup games and has been in scintillating form, impressing pundits, fans, and apparently keen scouts from top clubs as well.

He has a contract with Angers until 2026, but a transfer for the player is still not expected to cost a lot of money for the penny-pinching Catalan club.

Barcelona may not be able to sign high-priced marquee players because of La Liga's financial restrictions, but Ounahi could prove to be a perfect prospect who adds quality to the team at a fair price as well.

