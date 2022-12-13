Barcelona on the trail of exciting Moroccan World Cup breakout star

Ounahi has spent the last 18 months at Angers, who are currently bottom of Ligue 1 with only eight points from 15 league games, so a potential move to Barcelona could be a life changer for the Moroccan midfielder.

Angers will not stand in the player's way

Speaking with RMC Sport, Angers president Said Chabane has indicated that the club will not stand in the way of the player's move if a big club like Barcelona comes calling.

When speaking about Ounahi and his Moroccan teammate Sofiane Boufal, Chabane said, “We can never keep a player that wants to leave.” indicating that the club would not be a stumbling block to any proposed move for both players.

Ounahi would be the perfect Barcelona signing

Ounahi is currently with the Moroccan national team, where he has started all of their 2022 World Cup games and has been in scintillating form, impressing pundits, fans, and apparently keen scouts from top clubs as well.

He has a contract with Angers until 2026, but a transfer for the player is still not expected to cost a lot of money for the penny-pinching Catalan club.