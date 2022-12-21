ADVERTISEMENT

Barcelona linked with Standard Liege's contract rebel

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

FC Barcelona have been linked with a 21-year-old midfielder from the Belgian Pro League.

Barcelona linked with Standard Liege's contract rebel
Barcelona linked with Standard Liege's contract rebel

Barcelona's financial situation has been a topic of conversation for a long time. The state of their finances has led to chasing bargains in the transfer market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This has led them to target players running down their contracts, and signings like Frank Kessie from AC Milan, Andreas Christensen from Chelsea and Memphis Depay from Lyon were borne out of this.

They are now linked with another contract rebel, 21-year-old Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege.

Catalan media MD reports that Voetbal Nieuws have linked Barcelona to contract Rebel Raskin.

The 21-year-old was a regular for Standard Liege before a contract stand-off led him to be frozen out of the side.

The Belgian U-21 international was a starter for Liege before the World Cup break, with 17 starts, a goal and four assists already this season.

He has since been relegated to the subsidiaries, after confirming he would not renew his contract. He is not expected to play for the club again unless he signs to extend.

Barcelona would face competition from clubs like Leeds, Fiorentina and Olympic Marseille, should they decide to sign Raskin.

However, the most competition should be expected from Liege&rsquo;s fellow Pro League side, Club Brugge, who are currently in pole position to land the midfielder.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Barcelona linked with Standard Liege's contract rebel

    Barcelona linked with Standard Liege's contract rebel

  • Rangers v Heart of Midlothian - Scottish Cup - Final - Hampden Park Rangers Aaron Ramsey, Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo (left-right) celebrate with the trophy following the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday May 21, 2022.

    Leon Balogun reveals why he left Rangers

  • Iheanacho (L) discusses wth Harvey Barnes (R).

    Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

Recommended articles

Barcelona linked with Standard Liege's contract rebel

Barcelona linked with Standard Liege's contract rebel

Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

Leon Balogun reveals why he left Rangers

Leon Balogun reveals why he left Rangers

Pulse Picks: Top 10 Nigerian Sports personalities of 2022

Pulse Picks: Top 10 Nigerian Sports personalities of 2022

NNL urges clubs to be professional, inducts 12 new clubs

NNL urges clubs to be professional, inducts 12 new clubs

NWFL Premiership Match day 4 previews

NWFL Premiership Match day 4 previews

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ivan Toney charged with 30 additional breaches by FA

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ivan Toney charged with 30 additional breaches by FA

Carabao Cup: Round of 16: Newcastle advance as Premier League sides avoid upsets

Carabao Cup: Round of 16: Newcastle advance as Premier League sides avoid upsets

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Lionel Messi's World Cup post is the most liked post by a sportsman ever on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram