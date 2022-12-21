Barcelona linked with Standard Liege's contract rebel

This has led them to target players running down their contracts, and signings like Frank Kessie from AC Milan, Andreas Christensen from Chelsea and Memphis Depay from Lyon were borne out of this.

They are now linked with another contract rebel, 21-year-old Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege.

Nicolas Raskin to Barcelona

Catalan media MD reports that Voetbal Nieuws have linked Barcelona to contract Rebel Raskin.

The 21-year-old was a regular for Standard Liege before a contract stand-off led him to be frozen out of the side.

The Belgian U-21 international was a starter for Liege before the World Cup break, with 17 starts, a goal and four assists already this season.

He has since been relegated to the subsidiaries, after confirming he would not renew his contract. He is not expected to play for the club again unless he signs to extend.

Barcelona would face competition from clubs like Leeds, Fiorentina and Olympic Marseille, should they decide to sign Raskin.