Barcelona's financial situation has been a topic of conversation for a long time. The state of their finances has led to chasing bargains in the transfer market.
Barcelona linked with Standard Liege's contract rebel
FC Barcelona have been linked with a 21-year-old midfielder from the Belgian Pro League.
Recommended articles
This has led them to target players running down their contracts, and signings like Frank Kessie from AC Milan, Andreas Christensen from Chelsea and Memphis Depay from Lyon were borne out of this.
They are now linked with another contract rebel, 21-year-old Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege.
Nicolas Raskin to Barcelona
Catalan media MD reports that Voetbal Nieuws have linked Barcelona to contract Rebel Raskin.
The 21-year-old was a regular for Standard Liege before a contract stand-off led him to be frozen out of the side.
The Belgian U-21 international was a starter for Liege before the World Cup break, with 17 starts, a goal and four assists already this season.
He has since been relegated to the subsidiaries, after confirming he would not renew his contract. He is not expected to play for the club again unless he signs to extend.
Barcelona would face competition from clubs like Leeds, Fiorentina and Olympic Marseille, should they decide to sign Raskin.
However, the most competition should be expected from Liege’s fellow Pro League side, Club Brugge, who are currently in pole position to land the midfielder.
More from category
-
Barcelona linked with Standard Liege's contract rebel
-
Leon Balogun reveals why he left Rangers
-
Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England