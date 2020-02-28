Some lucky fans in Lagos, Nigeria will get to watch the El Clasico with Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the second El Clasico fixture of the La Liga season and a viewing party of the game will be held at Landmark Beach in Lagos.

Some lucky fans will be able to view the game with Barcelona legend Eto’o who is now a La Liga Ambassador.

Up to 1,500, La Liga fans are expected to attend the Lagos viewing party.

Former Nigeria international and La Liga ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju who also began his LaLiga career at Real Madrid will also be present.

Fans will be allowed to receive autographs from both legends.

“This match viewing event of ElClásico is part of LaLiga's internationalization strategy to be closer to its fans,” Guillermo Pérez Castello, Delegate of LaLiga in Nigeria said in a statement to Pulse Sports.

“From the Nigerian Office of La Liga we want to continue developing actions and activations to help our league and its clubs to grow in this market.”

A fan zone has also been created where attendees can enjoy different interactive activities, food and drinks during the event.

Some of the activities include Football snooker, Foosball, a ball header challenge, official jersey displays of the Spanish competition where fans can take photos with their best team’s jersey.