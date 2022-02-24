Rampant Barcelona humiliate Victor Osimhen's Napoli to reach last 16

The game started on a friendly note before the visitors declared war on their hosts in their home at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Super Eagles Osimhen was on the pitch for 74 minutes but couldn't help Napoli as a rampant Barcelona defeated them 2-4 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate to reach the Europa League round of 16.

A quick-fire double from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong set the ball rolling for the La Liga giants before Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back from the spot after Osimhen was fouled in the box.

Gerrard Pique restored Barca's two-goal cushion when he added a third goal to make it 1-3 heading into the break.

After the restart, former Arsenal forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed the deal with an excellent fourth goal on the night off a brilliant low cross from the in-form Adama.

Both sides went into the second leg on Thursday with all to play for after a 1-1 draw in the first leg played at the Camp Nou last week.

However, it was the visitors, Barcelona, who showed their intentions early on with two goals in the first 13 minutes of the game to silence the home fans courtesy of goals from Alba and De Jong.

Napoli overcame the shock to get back into the game after Osimhen was hacked down in the box and a penalty was awarded.

Insigne stepped onto the plate to calmly slot home to make it 1-2 on the night and 2-3 on aggregate.

But just before halftime, Barcelona restored their two-goal lead when Pique evaded a sea of legs to slot home with a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Despite threatening with chances of theirs in the second half, it was Barca who found the net again.

Adama Traore broke down on the right, before picking out Aubameyang with a perfect low cross which the Gabonese star volleyed home to ultimately put the game to bed.

Napoli capitalised on a defensive mix up from Barcelona's defenders to pull back another goal through Matteo Politano.