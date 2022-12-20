Barcelona’s La Liga resumption plans have been boosted by the availability of Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, who has been given the medical greenlight to join the team.
Barcelona get Kessie boost ahead of Catalan derby
The 26-year-old Ivorian midfielder has recovered in time for their New Year's Eve La Liga
Barcelona resume their season on New Year’s Eve with the Catalan derby against Espanyol, and they’ll be happy to know that Kessie has made a full recovery in time for the match.
Kessie has been out since before the World Cup break
Kessie suffered a muscle injury in Barcelona’s final UEFA Champions League fixture and had been on the road to recovery throughout the World Cup break.
Kessie has only played seven La Liga matches for Barcelona so far and has struggled to get games for Barcelona, so he will be happy that his period of injury fell while club football was on a break.
Now fully fit, he can stake a claim for a starting spot again and help Barcelona maintain their place at the top of La Liga.
