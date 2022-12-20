Barcelona get Kessie boost ahead of Catalan derby

Barcelona resume their season on New Year’s Eve with the Catalan derby against Espanyol, and they’ll be happy to know that Kessie has made a full recovery in time for the match.

Kessie has been out since before the World Cup break

Kessie suffered a muscle injury in Barcelona’s final UEFA Champions League fixture and had been on the road to recovery throughout the World Cup break.

AFP

Kessie has only played seven La Liga matches for Barcelona so far and has struggled to get games for Barcelona, so he will be happy that his period of injury fell while club football was on a break.