'Ferran Nonsense' - Barcelona fans blast new signing for missed chances against Napoli

Piotr Zieliński scored in the 29th minute to give Napoli the lead. Barcelona came out firing in the second half and were rewarded when Ferran Torres converted from the penalty spot in the 59th minute.

Despite several chances, Barcelona could not score a winner as both sides settled for a draw.

After dropping down from the Champions League group stage, several Barcelona fans were expecting the team to challenge for the Europa League title.

Barcelona since their Champions League elimination have fortified the squad with new signing Adama Traore, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, and Torres.

The forward brought in from Manchester City in the winter transfer window was heavily criticized for his performance against Napoli.

Barcelona fans were furious with Torres for wasting several chances against Napoli.

Although he scored the only goal of the game for the Spanish side, here is how Barcelona fans reacted to his performance.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

After a disappointing performance at the Camp Nou, Torres was seen crying while being consoled by teammates at full time.