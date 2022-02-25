UEL

Barcelona face Galatasaray, Sevilla draw West Ham United in Europa League Round-of-16 fixtures

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Barcelona face Galatasaray while Nigerian trio of Aribo, Bassey and Balogun face Red Star Belgrade

Barcelona are favorites to win the Europa League after failing to progress from their Champions league group (IMAGO/Fotoagenzia)
Barcelona are favorites to win the Europa League after failing to progress from their Champions league group (IMAGO/Fotoagenzia)

Spanish giants FC Barcelona will face Turkish side Galatasaray in the last-16 of the UEFA Europa League after the draws were made on Friday afternoon.

Recommended articles

Xavi's side were rewarded for knocking out contenders Napoli with a fairer tie with Galatasaray with the first leg to be played at Camp Nou on Thursday, March 10.

Calvin Bassey was very impressive at left-back for Rangers and picked us an assist as a reward.
Calvin Bassey was very impressive at left-back for Rangers and picked us an assist as a reward. Pulse Nigeria

In other ties in the Round-of-16, West Ham United will play against Sevilla while Atalanta will host Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their tie.

Zaidu Sanusi's Porto will face Lyon for a quarterfinal spot while the trio of Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, and Leon Balogun will help Rangers find a way past Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade

Braga vs Monaco

Porto vs Lyon

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla vs West Ham

Barcelona vs Galatasaray

RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt

The two-legged ties will be played on Thursday, March 10 and Thursday, March 17.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Barcelona are favorites to win the Europa League after failing to progress from their Champions league group (IMAGO/Fotoagenzia)

    Barcelona face Galatasaray, Sevilla draw West Ham United in Europa League Round-of-16 fixtures

  • A member of the UK Parliament has suggested that Roman Abramovich's assets be seized from him

    'Sieze his ASSETS!'-Mixed Reactions as British MP calls for Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to forfeit club

  • Arsenal substitute Nicolas Pepe led Thursday night's comeback against Wolves from the bench

    How Arsenal rejects spared Mikel Arteta's blushes in comeback win

Recommended articles

Max Verstappen set to sign a new £22million Red Bull contract

Max Verstappen set to sign a new £22million Red Bull contract

PSG star Neymar Jr shows off new BATMAN boots [Photos]

PSG star Neymar Jr shows off new BATMAN boots [Photos]

Barcelona face Galatasaray, Sevilla draw West Ham United in Europa League Round-of-16 fixtures

Barcelona face Galatasaray, Sevilla draw West Ham United in Europa League Round-of-16 fixtures

'Sieze his ASSETS!'-Mixed Reactions as British MP calls for Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to forfeit club

'Sieze his ASSETS!'-Mixed Reactions as British MP calls for Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to forfeit club

How Arsenal rejects spared Mikel Arteta's blushes in comeback win

How Arsenal rejects spared Mikel Arteta's blushes in comeback win

Champions League final moved to France following 'extraordinary' UEFA meeting

Champions League final moved to France following 'extraordinary' UEFA meeting

Trending

AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
SERIE A

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Jose Mourinho got sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story