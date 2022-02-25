Barcelona face Galatasaray, Sevilla draw West Ham United in Europa League Round-of-16 fixtures

Xavi's side were rewarded for knocking out contenders Napoli with a fairer tie with Galatasaray with the first leg to be played at Camp Nou on Thursday, March 10.

Pulse Nigeria

In other ties in the Round-of-16, West Ham United will play against Sevilla while Atalanta will host Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their tie.

Zaidu Sanusi's Porto will face Lyon for a quarterfinal spot while the trio of Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, and Leon Balogun will help Rangers find a way past Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

Full Europa League Round-of-16 draw

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade

Braga vs Monaco

Porto vs Lyon

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla vs West Ham

Barcelona vs Galatasaray

RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt