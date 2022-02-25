Barcelona face Galatasaray, Sevilla draw West Ham United in Europa League Round-of-16 fixtures

Spanish giants FC Barcelona will face Turkish side Galatasaray in the last-16 of the UEFA Europa League after the draws were made on Friday afternoon.
Xavi's side were rewarded for knocking out contenders Napoli with a fairer tie with Galatasaray with the first leg to be played at Camp Nou on Thursday, March 10.
In other ties in the Round-of-16, West Ham United will play against Sevilla while Atalanta will host Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their tie.
Zaidu Sanusi's Porto will face Lyon for a quarterfinal spot while the trio of Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, and Leon Balogun will help Rangers find a way past Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.
Full Europa League Round-of-16 draw
Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade
Braga vs Monaco
Porto vs Lyon
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen
Sevilla vs West Ham
Barcelona vs Galatasaray
RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow
Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt
The two-legged ties will be played on Thursday, March 10 and Thursday, March 17.
