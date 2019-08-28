Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has revealed that Nigerian midfielder John Ogu reminds him of Yaya Toure.

Pique was teammates with Toure in Barcelona before the African football legend left for Manchester City.

During a video chat with Ogu, Pique said the Super Eagles star reminded him of Toure.

“You are a great guy and a monster. You remind me of Yaya Toure,” Pique said during his chat with Ogu.

The Nigerian midfielder who was very pleased with the comparison took to Instagram to share a video of the call with Pique.

“When a legend and a top player say this to you, be proud of yourself. I’m very proud of how far I have come in my career,” Ogu wrote on Instagram.

The 31-year-old midfielder is currently searching for a club after he left Israeli club Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Ogu was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and played one game during the tournament.