Barcelona continues quest for financial freedom with 24.5% Studios sale

Izuchukwu Akawor
Barcelona has continued the search for financial rejuvenation with the sale of their Barca Studios.

Barcelona has sold their studios to raise more money
Barcelona has sold their studios to raise more money

The La Liga club FC Barcelona has confirmed the sale of its Studios, Barca Studios, Pulse Sports Nigeria can report.

In a statement on the club's official website, the Spanish giant stated that a 24.5% stake has been sold to the company, Socios.com, for €100m.

The sale is expected to help Barcelona register their new signings.
The sale is expected to help Barcelona register their new signings. Pulse Nigeria

"Barcelona announces the sale of 24.5% of Barça Studios to the company Socios.com for 100 million euros to accelerate the club’s audiovisual, blockchain, NFT and Web.3 strategy," the club said in the statement.

It added that the agreement for the sale was reached during the club's General Assembly last year.

"The sale has been made in accordance with the authorisation of the General Assembly of FC Barcelona Members held last October 23."

During the unveiling of latest signing, Jules Kounde, from rivals Sevilla, Barcelona President, Joan Laporta confirmed the activation of the "third economic lever" with the sale of the club's Studios.

Kounde joins Barcelona from La Liga rivals Sevilla
Kounde joins Barcelona from La Liga rivals Sevilla Pulse Nigeria

Barca Studios is the media platform used by the La Liga side to create and distribute video content.

Barcelona can sell as much as 49% as approved by the club, with half of that percentage already activated.

The new company, Socios.com, is a coy that deals in football cryptocurrency and have already commercialised Barca’s Fan Tokens.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

