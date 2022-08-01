Barcelona continues quest for financial freedom with 24.5% Studios sale

In a statement on the club's official website, the Spanish giant stated that a 24.5% stake has been sold to the company, Socios.com, for €100m.

"Barcelona announces the sale of 24.5% of Barça Studios to the company Socios.com for 100 million euros to accelerate the club’s audiovisual, blockchain, NFT and Web.3 strategy," the club said in the statement.

It added that the agreement for the sale was reached during the club's General Assembly last year.

"The sale has been made in accordance with the authorisation of the General Assembly of FC Barcelona Members held last October 23."

Barcelona confirmed the deal during Kounde's unveiling

During the unveiling of latest signing, Jules Kounde, from rivals Sevilla, Barcelona President, Joan Laporta confirmed the activation of the "third economic lever" with the sale of the club's Studios.

Barca Studios is the media platform used by the La Liga side to create and distribute video content.

Barcelona can sell as much as 49% as approved by the club, with half of that percentage already activated.