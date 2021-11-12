Barcelona confirm Asisat Oshoala will be out for 2 months

Oshoala was in action as Barcelona Femeni recorded a comfortable 4-0 victory against German outfit TSG Hoffenheim in a UEFA Women's Champions League group stage fixture played on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. She did not score and, in the 63rd minute, she was substituted for Ana-Maria Crnogorčević after picking up a knock.

Initial reports were that Oshoala's injury was an aggravation of the knee niggle that had kept her out of action earlier in the season.

On Friday, November 12th Barcelona Femeni confirmed the injury to Oshoala and also the duration of her absence.

Pulse Nigeria

The statement on the club's official website says, "According to the Club's Medical Services, Asisat Oshoala has a ruptured posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

"The Nigerian striker, who was injured in the second half of Wednesday's match against Hoffenheim, will be out for about two months."