RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Barcelona confirm Asisat Oshoala will be out for 2 months

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

The Nigerian international picked up an injury in Barcelona's Champions League victory against Hoffenheim in midweek.

Asisat Oshoala has suffered a knee injury that will keep her out for the rest of the year
Asisat Oshoala has suffered a knee injury that will keep her out for the rest of the year

Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala is set to be out of the fray for an extended period of time.

Recommended articles

Oshoala was in action as Barcelona Femeni recorded a comfortable 4-0 victory against German outfit TSG Hoffenheim in a UEFA Women's Champions League group stage fixture played on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. She did not score and, in the 63rd minute, she was substituted for Ana-Maria Crnogorčević after picking up a knock.

Initial reports were that Oshoala's injury was an aggravation of the knee niggle that had kept her out of action earlier in the season.

On Friday, November 12th Barcelona Femeni confirmed the injury to Oshoala and also the duration of her absence.

Barcelona will be without the services of their top scorer Asisat Oshoala
Barcelona will be without the services of their top scorer Asisat Oshoala Pulse Nigeria

The statement on the club's official website says, "According to the Club's Medical Services, Asisat Oshoala has a ruptured posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

"The Nigerian striker, who was injured in the second half of Wednesday's match against Hoffenheim, will be out for about two months."

Oshoala is in her fourth season with Barcelona and is the top scorer in the Spanish women's league. She has scored 12 games in a total of 12 games played across all competitions this season.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Footballer Sala's flight organiser jailed for 18 months

Footballer Sala's flight organiser jailed for 18 months

Barcelona confirm Asisat Oshoala will be out for 2 months

Barcelona confirm Asisat Oshoala will be out for 2 months

Ozil needs to focus on football, not commercial interests - Fenerbahce president

Ozil needs to focus on football, not commercial interests - Fenerbahce president

French police seek leads in PSG football assault case

French police seek leads in PSG football assault case

Why Sergio Aguero may have to retire at the age of 33

Why Sergio Aguero may have to retire at the age of 33

Gossip: LaLiga giants Real Madrid eye January move for £54m-rated Wilfred Ndidi

Gossip: LaLiga giants Real Madrid eye January move for £54m-rated Wilfred Ndidi

Cristiano Ronaldo shows class, gifts tearful pitch invader shirt (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo shows class, gifts tearful pitch invader shirt (video)

Onazi dreams of ‘Sarriball’, sues for Lazio return

Onazi dreams of ‘Sarriball’, sues for Lazio return

Is Gernot Rohr sleeping on Ola Aina?

Is Gernot Rohr sleeping on Ola Aina?

Trending

Osimhen was wrong to sulk, but Napoli's Scudetto hopes could rest on letting him take penalties

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen (R) and Lorenzo Insigne (L) have had a disagreement over penalty duties this season.

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

Female footballer arrested for hiring masked men to injure her teammate

Female footballer arrested for hiring masked men to injure her teammate

‘Our defenders are good too!’ - Tudor talks tough ahead of Osimhen test

Victor Osimhen is a fan favourite at Napoli