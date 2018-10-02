Pulse.ng logo
Barcelona arrive suited for Tottenham Champions League clash

UEFA Champions League Barcelona suited as they touch down in London for Tottenham Clash

Barcelona players and staff were suited to taste as the arrived London for their second group game.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates are in London (Barcelona)

Barcelona stars were all suited that as they touched down in London for their second group game of the 2018 UEFA Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham stats

Lionel Messi and his teammates were well suited in well-tailored grey suits as they arrived in the England capital on Tuesday, October 2.

Arturo Vidal and Jordi Alba play Barcelona aim to end a three game winless streak against Tottenham (Barcelona)

 

The Barcelona squad suits to were by the official team sponsor Thom Browne which cost an approximate amount of £4,200 per player.

 

Messi who was the star with a hattrick in their last outing against PSV was not their style leader as he rolled up his shorts and looked a bit off in the expensive material.

Barcelona squad play The Barcelona stars touched down in London with custom made suits (Barcelona)

 

Barcelona took to their official Twitter account to post pictures about the players and officials departure and arrival in London.

Barcelona stats

Barcelona have not won in three Spanish La Liga games against Girona, Leganes and Athletic Bilbao while Tottenham have bounced back from defeat to Inter Milan in their group opener with wins against Huddersfield Town and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Phillipe Coutinho play Coutinho is set for his first away Champions League game with Barcelona (Barcelona)

 

The Thom Browne attire included a white shirt a big black leather shoe, a 4-bar jacket vest with an Oxford tie.

 

The game between Barcelona and Tottenham takes place on Wednesday, October 3 with PSV hosting Inter Milan simultaneously in the other group fixture.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
