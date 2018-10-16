Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Barcelona announce 2019 summer tour to Asia

Football Barcelona announce 2019 summer tour to Asia

Barcelona plan to visit China and Japan as part of a pre-season tour to Asia next summer, the club announced on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona will tour Asia in the summer of 2019. play

Barcelona will tour Asia in the summer of 2019.

(AFP/File)

Barcelona plan to visit China and Japan as part of a pre-season tour to Asia next summer, the club announced on Tuesday.

After consecutive years travelling to the United States for the International Champions Cup, Barca will return to Asia for the first time since playing a friendly in Qatar in December 2016.

The trip raises the possibility of a reunion with Andres Iniesta, who joined Japan's Vissel Kobe in May after 22 years at Barcelona.

Fernando Torres also departed La Liga in the summer for the J-League, where the striker plays for Sagan Tosu.

"Barca will travel to Asia next summer to get closer to local fans and partners, and plans to visit China and Japan during the pre-season, as part of the global expansion and brand development strategy," the club wrote in a statement.

"Football is growing at a fast pace in countries like China and Japan, where the club not only wants to develop commercially, but also to capture and retain fans."

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has emphasised the importance of the Asian market to the club, who have a stated aim of reaching one billion euros in revenue by 2021.

The announcement also comes after Barca agreed a four-year deal with Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten to become their main shirt sponsor from last season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Time and where you can watch Libya Vs Nigeriabullet
2 Ighalo scores hat-trick as Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 in 2019 AFCON...bullet
3 5 things to know about Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebobullet

Football

Malagasy supporters cheer during the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 qualifier Madagascar v Senegal match on September 9 in Antananarivo, Madagascar
Football Madagascar reach Africa Cup of Nations for first time
The Barcelona women's team were knocked out by Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals last season
Football Barcelona women's team to play in the US from 'next season'
France, who hit four goals against Croatia in the final, deserved to win the World Cup, says a FIFA report, in part because they knew how to score
Football Champions France defied poor stats at World Cup, says FIFA report
Lyon 'keeper Anthony Lopes in action against PSG
Football French fan jailed for firework attack on Lyon goalkeeper
X
Advertisement