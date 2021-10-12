RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Barcelona allowed to fill Camp Nou as key games loom

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Capacity at the Camp Nou has been restricted so far this season

Capacity at the Camp Nou has been restricted so far this season Creator: LLUIS GENE
Capacity at the Camp Nou has been restricted so far this season Creator: LLUIS GENE

Barcelona can fill their Camp Nou stadium to capacity for key Champions League and La Liga matches next week, after Catalonia authorities on Tuesday eased Covid crowd limits. 

Recommended articles

"As of Friday, the vast majority of capacity limitations will cease," regional president Pere Aragones told a press conference on Tuesday. 

"We will return to 100 percent capacity in cultural spaces, outdoor sports facilities and in bars and restaurants," Aragones said. 

The limit had been 60 percent of capacity.

"Camp Nou back to full capacity," said the Barcelona club website.

"After a year and half with no games, then games in an empty stadium, then games with severe restrictions, the time has finally come when the Barca stadium can fill to capacity once again!" it said.

The decision is timely for struggling Barcelona, who have three games coming up in eight days at the 99,000-capacity Nou Camp.

The first game in a full Nou Camp will be on Sunday against Valencia who are above ninth-place Barcelona on goal difference in La Liga. 

Next Wednesday, Barca host Dynamo Kiev in a key Champions League game. Barcelona are bottom of their group without a point after two rounds. 

On October 24, Liga leaders Real Madrid visit for the first Clasico of the season.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had lobbied for the restrictions to be lifted.

"I would be grateful if they would give it another try because it is very damaging  to us economically," he said on September 29, after the Spanish central government removed its restrictions on stadium attendance but Catalonia and the Basque Country kept their limits.

The measure comes at a time when Covid-19 cases in Spain have dropped to their lowest level since July 2020. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with hubby and son in Jordan

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with hubby and son in Jordan

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

R. Kelly’s music sales increases over 500% after guilty sex crimes verdict

R. Kelly’s music sales increases over 500% after guilty sex crimes verdict

NDC officer vanishes after allegedly impregnating daughter & aborting the pregnancy

NDC officer vanishes after allegedly impregnating daughter & aborting the pregnancy

Trending

Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Central African Republic 2-0 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria now have nine points from four games in the qualifiers

Nigeria 0 Vs 1 CAR: Awful Super Eagles fall to a first home defeat in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 40 years

Super Eagles of Nigeria lose to CAR (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Nigeria Vs CAR: Form guide, head to head, prediction and how to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria