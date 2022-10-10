Xavi reveal one thing Barcelona must starting doing before meeting Inter, and Real Madrid

Sunday's victory saw Pedri scored the only goal of the game in the first half, with Celta dominating after the break and even coming so close to grabbing an equaliser on several occasions.

The victory was Barcelona's seventh and saw them return to the summit of La Liga, however, it left the Blaugrauna boss Xavi slightly unhappy.

"We have to improve, we have to be self-critical. The first half is good, the intensity was good, we created a lot of chances and have to kill the game off. If we get the second, it all changes," Xavi said at full-time per Sport.

"We were not good in the second half. We let Celta press. Maybe it was tiredness, fatigue. Psychologically we dipped and they had two or three clear chances on the counter.

“We need to get Lewandowski more involved in the game. Lewandowski was uncomfortable in the second half; frustrated because the team did not find solutions. I still think he played a good game.”

"It's a huge win but we have to be the team of the first 30 minutes moving forward. If we play like we played in the second half today, it will be difficult to beat Inter."

"Now I am preparing for Inter," Xavi added. "We have to savour these three points because they are important to keep us on top.

"The Clasico is unpredictable. Last year we went into it badly and end up winning 4-0. We will try to win and show character like we did last season."