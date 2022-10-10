LA LIGA

Xavi reveal one thing Barcelona must starting doing before meeting Inter, and Real Madrid

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Despite defeating Celta Vigo 1-0 on Sunday night, Xavi described the victory as 'bittersweet.'

Barcelona's manager Xavi
Barcelona's manager Xavi

Following their hard-fought 1-0 win over Celta Vigo, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has stated vehemently that for his team to succeed in future games, they would need to play with Robert Lewandowski more.

Read Also

Sunday's victory saw Pedri scored the only goal of the game in the first half, with Celta dominating after the break and even coming so close to grabbing an equaliser on several occasions.

The victory was Barcelona's seventh and saw them return to the summit of La Liga, however, it left the Blaugrauna boss Xavi slightly unhappy.

"We have to improve, we have to be self-critical. The first half is good, the intensity was good, we created a lot of chances and have to kill the game off. If we get the second, it all changes," Xavi said at full-time per Sport.

"We were not good in the second half. We let Celta press. Maybe it was tiredness, fatigue. Psychologically we dipped and they had two or three clear chances on the counter.

“We need to get Lewandowski more involved in the game. Lewandowski was uncomfortable in the second half; frustrated because the team did not find solutions. I still think he played a good game.”

"It's a huge win but we have to be the team of the first 30 minutes moving forward. If we play like we played in the second half today, it will be difficult to beat Inter."

Barcelona held on for a narrow 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday night
Barcelona held on for a narrow 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday night Twitter

"Now I am preparing for Inter," Xavi added. "We have to savour these three points because they are important to keep us on top.

"The Clasico is unpredictable. Last year we went into it badly and end up winning 4-0. We will try to win and show character like we did last season."

Barca now faces Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday and then travel to Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.

Topics:
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Xavi reveal one thing Barcelona must starting doing before meeting Inter, and Real Madrid

Xavi reveal one thing Barcelona must starting doing before meeting Inter, and Real Madrid

Rivers, Plateau, Kwara United secure important home wins in Champions League, Confed Cup

Rivers, Plateau, Kwara United secure important home wins in Champions League, Confed Cup

'The players do the opposite of what I ask'- Mourinho reacts to Roma's win as he rules out Dybala for the year

'The players do the opposite of what I ask'- Mourinho reacts to Roma's win as he rules out Dybala for the year

'Ferran Torres is sh*t!' - Reactions as Barca prepare for crucial Inter 'dinner date' with Celta Vigo win

'Ferran Torres is sh*t!' - Reactions as Barca prepare for crucial Inter 'dinner date' with Celta Vigo win

'We didn't play a good game but we won' - Mourinho roars on return to dugout as Roma beat Lecce

'We didn't play a good game but we won' - Mourinho roars on return to dugout as Roma beat Lecce

'The GOAT' - Reactions as Ronaldo crashes Iwobi's party in Everton defeat against Manchester United

'The GOAT' - Reactions as Ronaldo crashes Iwobi's party in Everton defeat against Manchester United

Trending

Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton
PREMIER LEAGUE

Iwobi: 'I am afraid to face him right now' - Lampard

Erling Haaland keeps scoring game after game
UCL

'He's not human!' - Copenhagen goalkeeper complains about 'robot' Haaland after 19th goal

John Obi Mikel and Jose Mourinho

Mikel says Mourinho changed his position at Chelsea because of ex-Real Madrid star

Odemwingie is sharing his controversial views again

Odemwingie's weird behaviour continues as he uses a picture of Mourinho to prove a point about God