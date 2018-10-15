Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Barca's Vermaelen out for six weeks with hamstring injury

Football Barca's Vermaelen out for six weeks with hamstring injury

Barcelona's Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen will be sidelined for around six weeks after picking up a right hamstring injury while on international duty, the Spanish giants said Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona's Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen will be sidelined for around six weeks after picking up a right hamstring injury while on international duty, the Spanish giants said play

Barcelona's Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen will be sidelined for around six weeks after picking up a right hamstring injury while on international duty, the Spanish giants said

(AFP)

Barcelona's Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen will be sidelined for around six weeks after picking up a right hamstring injury while on international duty, the Spanish giants said Monday.

The 32-year-old, who has been hit by a string of injuries since signing for the Catalan club in 2014, limped off the field in the second half of Belgium's 2-1 win over Switzerland in the Nations League on Friday.

"Tests carried out this morning confirm that first team player Thomas Vermaelen has a right hamstring injury. He will be sidelined for approximately six weeks," the club said in a statement.

The injury leaves Barcelona short of options in defence as the team is already without French centre-back Samuel Umtiti who has a knee injury, with only Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet at their disposal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Libya: Time and where to watch AFCON 2019 qualifierbullet
2 Ighalo scores hat-trick as Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 in 2019 AFCON...bullet
3 South Africa beat Seychelles 6-0 to lead Super Eagles in 2019 AFCON...bullet

Football

"A new era has begun": Italy coach Roberto Mancini gets his first competitive win
Football Mancini off the mark as Italy awaken after winless year
Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt scored twice in his first start for Australia's Central Coast Mariners.
Football Bolt fumes over drug test notice
Trent Sainsbury (C) is seen as a strong contender to be the new Socceroos captain
Football Sainsbury, coach's son-in-law, eyes Socceroos captaincy
England manager Gareth Southgate gives a press conference at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla on Sunday
Football English players overworked after World Cup, says Southgate
X
Advertisement