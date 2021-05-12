RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Barca return reports 'incorrect' as Xavi signs new Al-Sadd deal

Xavi won the Champions League four times with Barcelona

Xavi won the Champions League four times with Barcelona Creator: Fayez Nureldine
Xavi won the Champions League four times with Barcelona AFP

Qatari side Al-Sadd announced on Wednesday former Spain midfielder Xavi has signed a contract extension to keep him as their coach until 2023.

Xavi, 41, has been linked with a move back to Barcelona to replace Ronald Koeman but the 2010 World Cup winner denied the reports in the Spanish press.

"This is incorrect. I have a two-season contract with Al-Sadd, and I respect this contract, and I also respect the official negotiation methods between all parties," he said in a club statement.

"We achieved a lot together, scored goals, won matches and titles, and we are all very proud of this success. Getting this kind of support is the best thing any coach can get.

"I have everything I could want to do well, and I feel proud to continue with Al-Sadd for an additional two seasons," he added.

He guided Al-Sadd to the domestic double this term in his second season in charge.

