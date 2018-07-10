Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Barca confirm Brazil new recruit Arthur

Football Barca confirm Brazil new recruit Arthur

Barcelona have confirmed the arrival of Brazilian new recruit Arthur from Brazilian outfit Gremio on a 31 million euros ($37 million) deal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Having lifted the Copa Libertadores with Gremio, Arthur (right) will link up with compatriot Philippe Coutinho at the Nou Camp after his 31 million euro six-year deal play

Having lifted the Copa Libertadores with Gremio, Arthur (right) will link up with compatriot Philippe Coutinho at the Nou Camp after his 31 million euro six-year deal

(AFP/File)

Barcelona have confirmed the arrival of Brazilian new recruit Arthur from Brazilian outfit Gremio on a 31 million euros ($37 million) deal.

The Spanish champions will pay an extra 9 million in bonuses in the six-year deal struck with the Brazilians for the midfielder, full name Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo.

A release clause has been set at 400 million, the Catalan giants said overnight Monday on their website.

Barca had inked a pre-accord for the 21-year-old in March.

Arthur was a star turn with Gremio as the Porto Alegre side lifted the Copa Libertadores, and was named as man of the match in their final win over Argentina's Lanus.

At the Nou Camp he will notably link up with compatriot Philippe Coutinho.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Hazard breaks tournament record of Super Eagles starbullet

Football

French president Emmanuel Macron has urged Nigerians to offer support to his country’s football team as they bid to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Emmanuel Macron French president urges Nigerians to support France for the World Cup
Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru is close to joining Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray on a season-long loan from English Premier League side Everton.
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star close to joining Galatasaray
Raheem Sterling has failed to hit top form so far during England's run to the World Cup semi-finals
Football Sterling at heart of England World Cup bid despite goal drought
Croatia defender Domagoj Vida said the "Glory to Ukraine" video was a joke
Football Ukraine offers job and compensation to Croatia's Vukojevic over World Cup video